Mandy Moore Stuns In Silk Orange Vest For First Album Artwork In Over A Decade

Mandy Moore has announced that she will be dropping her first studio album in over a decade later this year and has shared all the details fans have been wanting to know.

On Twitter, the “In My Pocket” songstress revealed that her seventh record will be titled Silver Landings. For the album artwork, Moore looked stunning in a velvet orange vest top. She sported shoulder-length brunette wavy hair and opted for no visible accessories. The “So Real” entertainer posed in front of a stunning backdrop of nature and spread her arms out. She looked to her left, closed her eyes and was photographed from the waist up. Behind her appeared to be a clear sky that had been washed out.

Her name is written is in black capital letters in the top left-hand corner while the album title appears a lot smaller in orange capital letters in the top right-hand corner.

The project is due out March 6 and will contain 10 new tracks. Moore attached a link to where you can pre-order the album on her official online store. Fans are able to bag themselves an autographed copy on CD and vinyl.

“It feels so good to be stepping assuredly into this next chapter of my life as a woman and performer, with an album of songs I couldn’t be more thrilled with or ready to share,” she tweeted.

Her post proved to be popular with her followers, racking up more than 850 retweets, 6,300 likes and over 217 comments in under 24 hours.

“I can’t believe we’re getting new music soon!! so happy for you and soo ready to listen to your new masterpiece!” one user wrote.

“WELCOME BACK, QUEEN,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

The “Candy” hitmakers husband, Taylor Goldsmith, is a member of the band Dawes. On their group Twitter account, he expressed his thoughts on the upcoming release.

“My wife just announced her new album called Silver Landings, out March 6th on Verve. It’s so good and so uniquely her. I feel like I even got to know her better through it. Can’t wait for you to hear it,” he said.

Moore last released an album, Amanda Leigh, in June of 2009. The record peaked at No. 25 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart and became her fourth entry within the Top 30, per Billboard.

Last year, The Inquisitr reported on Moore discussing the upcoming release. She worked with her husband on the deeply personal songs. She spilled that there is a lot of self-realization and coming to terms with where she is in her life.