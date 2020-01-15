Ukranian Bombshell Leanna Bartlett Rocks Cleavage-Baring Photo On Instagram

Leanna Bartlett is dropping jaws in her most recent social media share. As her fans know, the blond bombshell is one of the most popular Instagram models on the platform today and she regularly shares a series of sultry snapshots on her page. In the most recent snap that was posted on her page, Leanna got sexy outdoors in a skimpy black nightie.

In the photo, the stunner struck a pose diagonally, her left arm touched her shoulder, while the other rested next to her curvy booty. She wore her long, blond locks down and straight in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included sculpted brows, thick mascara, contour, blush, highlighter, and eyeshadow. She completed the glamorous look with a nude matte lipstick.

The model’s amazing figure was on full display while clad in a sexy black nightie that left little to the imagination, dipping low into her chest and showing off an ample amount of cleavage in the process. Her toned and tanned legs were also on display in the snap. The stunner did not wear any accessories for the look.

While the model did not put a caption on the post, she tagged the photographer instead, giving credit to the stunning shot. The photo has only been live on her page for a day but it has already captured the attention of her 3.3. million followers. So far, the shot has racked up over 30,000 likes in addition to more than 400 comments. Some of her fans commented on the snap to let Leanna know that she looks amazing, while countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few more had no words and commented on the new update with flame, heart-eye, and red heart emoji.

“Elegant and fashionable,” one follower commented.

“Very beautiful and gorgeous in your lovely dress, Leanna. Stunning figure, you have a lovely cleavage, lovely thighs, legs, smile, and sparkle in your lovely eyes, Princess,” an admirer gushed, followed by a combination of emoji.

“Wow! Great beauty and attractive lovely sweet face!” another adoring fan stated.

“Goddess,” added a fourth Instagram user.

In a report by The Inquisitr, Leanna enchanted her followers on another skin-baring post, where she was seen rocking a racy black bikini. It was reported that her tanned skin was glowing in the shot and that the bikini top was so tiny that her abundant cleavage was close to spilling out. The previous share was a favorite among Leanna’s followers. As of recent, the photo earned over 50,000 likes and more than 700 comments.