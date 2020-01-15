Instagram Hottie Kayla Moody Opts To Go Pantless In A Revealing White Tank Top

Kayla Moody opted for a no pants look in her latest revealing Instagram photo. The hot military wife posted the racy update to her feed on Wednesday morning.

In the sexy snap, Kayla left little to the imagination as she posed in nothing but a white tank top with a daring cut on the sides. The model went braless and pantless in the photo, showcasing all of her enviable curves for her fans.

Kayla’s ample bust, toned arms, and bare booty were on full display in the shot, as well as her long, lean legs. The busty model posed with her knee resting on a tan chair and her arm above her head as she closed her eyes and tilted her head down.

The Instagram hottie wore her long, blond hair parted in the middle and styled in voluminous waves that were brushed over her shoulder. She also sported a full face of makeup, rocking sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow on her face. She added pink blush to showcase her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes to complete the glam look.

Many of Kayla’s over 619,000 followers went wild for the post, clicking the “like” button more than 2,800 times. They also left over 80 comments in less than an hour after it was published to her account.

“In the morning the sun does not shine, you shine with all your essence and infinite beauty. I wish you have a wonderful day,” one of Kayla’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“I would love to wake up in the morning and cast my eyes upon you,” another adoring fan commented.

“This photo is absolutely stunning. You really are beautiful! Thanks for the gorgeous post this morning!” a third social media user gushed.

“You’re the most gorgeous beautiful stunning queen in the world. You’re an angel,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla showed off her perky booty just one day before her pantless photo. In that image, she posed in a pair of skintight black leggings and a cleavage-baring crop top as she arched her back while standing next to her white SUV.

Kayla got the pulses of her fans racing in that photo, which also proved to be a popular upload for the model. As of this writing, that snap has raked in more than 17,000 likes and over 420 comments.