Lea Michele Fans Are Jealous Over Her Latest Instagram Post

Lea Michele‘s fans are jealous over a new sequence of images the singer and actress shared with Instagram where she is seen standing alongside two of the greatest female singers of all time, Barbra Streisand and Celine Dion.

In the caption to the photos, Lea asked her social media followers what she called an “impossible this or that” question. She wanted to know which of these legendary women her fans would love to finally get to meet, Barbra or Celine.

Lea has had the good fortune to meet both women and had sung many of their greatest hits as a star of the Fox television series Glee for six seasons, from 2009-2015.

Envious fans added their sentiments in the comments section of the post, wishing the were the ones standing in Lea’s lucky shoes.

“I’m offended that you want me to choose between them. Jealous,” joked one follower of the singer.

“Love both of them. But Barbra is Barbra the Queen,” stated a second fan of Lea’s.

“Celine!!! She has such a hilarious wonderful personality I think we would get on,” said a third Instagram follower of the entertainer.

In a sequence of two images, Lea is seen first standing with Celine and following with Barbra.

The 2017 image with Celine was taken at the Billboard Music Awards. Celine dazzled in a floor-length gown, featuring oversized statement puff sleeves, a plunging neckline and the addition of gold studs on the waistline. The design was created by Stephane Rolland Haute Couture and featured a long train. Celine was a picture of elegance as she performed “My Heart Will Go On” in honor of the film Titanic‘s 20th anniversary.

Lea held her own next to the music legend, looking sassy and stunning in a black floor-length sleek gown with an asymmetrical neckline. The David Koma gown, which boasted sheer panels that showed the singer’s skin, was a showstopper.

In the second image, Lea was seen alongside Barbra Streisand. Lea revealed that she met her idol for the first time at the Grammy Awards, on an evening when the singing legend performed, as she noted in her book Brunette Ambition.

Lea said that she left the Grammy’s shortly after Barbra’s performance because she wanted to avoid a rush to get her car from the valet. She revealed she felt a tap on her shoulder, turned around and came face-to-face with her idol. Lea remarked in the book that Barbra told her, “I just wanted to say thank you for introducing me to your generation,” referencing her work on Glee where she regularly performed Barbra’s tunes.

In the second memorable image, both Lea and Barbra are wearing black dresses. Lea’s hair is in a slicked-back ponytail and her sassy dress boasted a deep v-neck and spaghetti straps. Barbra, in contrast, wore a dress with three-quarter length sleeves and a geometric neckline, her blonde hair long and loose framing her face.