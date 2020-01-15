Lingerie Model Laura Amy Shows Off Killer Curves In A Strapless Bodysuit

Australian bombshell Laura Amy put on a provocative display in her latest Instagram post. The 26-year-old hottie took to the popular social media platform bright and early on Wednesday morning to showcase a sizzling look from Fashion Nova, and left fans drooling over her hotness.

For the new Instagram update, Laura poured her sensational figure into a tight-fitting bodysuit — a strapless romper-style item that accentuated all of her incredible curves. The snug one-piece boasted a revealing design and was essentially made up of a tube top, attached to a pair of skimpy shorts. The garment was a light-gray color that complemented the model’s glowing tan and appeared to emphasize her bodacious curves.

While the look was undeniably a sexy one — the bodysuit fit her like a glove, hugging her curves in all the right places as it traced the sinuous contour of her hourglass frame — the outfit also gave off a sporty vibe. Laura upped the ante by going braless underneath the skintight one-piece, and drove fans wild with her killer curves.

The stunner added some heavy bling to her attire with a pair of dramatic large hoop earrings. She also wore a gold bracelet and a couple of shiny rings on her fingers. The fitness model showed off her brand-new blond hairstyle — which she debuted over the weekend in a racy photo that saw her rocking a glitter bra, tiny denim shorts, and daring snakeskin thigh-high boots. As she pointed out in the comments section, the new look was not a dye job, as many of her followers who openly preferred Laura as a brunette were relieved to learn. Her blond locks were actually a wig that was styled into pigtails, with a pair of rebel tendrils framing her face. The Australian beauty even sported the same makeup as she did in the aforementioned photo, which was amply detailed by The Inquisitr in a previous report.

Laura showed off the tantalizing look in a pair of bathroom selfies, as well as a selfie video. The triple update began with her hopping on the bathroom counter with her back turned to the mirror to snap a pic that amply showcased her curvaceous derriere. Laura showed a serious amount of skin in the enticing photo, flaunting her bare back and strong, curvy thigh. Likewise, her slender arms were also on display, as was her sculpted shoulder.

A swipe to the next slide saw Laura facing the camera to showcase her bountiful chest and generous decolletage. The Instagram sensation cocked one hip to the side and parted her legs, showing off her chiseled figure. The sizzling blonde held her hand up to take the picture, flashing her bedazzled stiletto nails. She also showed off her Powerpuff Girls phone case, which added a playful touch to the sultry shoot.

The selfie video showed Laura pursing her lips in the mirror as she played with the hair and coquettishly posed with her hand on her waist. The model showed her playful side by adding a butterfly filter.

Many of Laura’s over 743,000 followers showed their love for the captivating post, clicking the like button over 10,400 times and leaving 220 comments within the first four hours after the update was shared.

“Absolutely beautiful,” declared one of Laura’s devotees.

“Wow gorgeous love the new look,” wrote a second fan, inserting three fire emoji into their message.

“Love your hair, the root colour [sic] melting into the blonde looks great,” opined a third Instagrammer.

However, not everyone was swooning over the new blond look.

“Way better as a brunette laura,” remarked one person, with several other followers agreeing.