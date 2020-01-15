UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Skimpy Blue Bikini

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste has been tantalizing her 3.2 million Instagram followers with smoking hot snaps of her recent trip to Mexico, and her latest update continues her sizzling content streak. Her most recent snap was captured in Dos Ojos, as she indicated in the geotag, which is a cenote in Tulum, Mexico.

The picture was a wider shot so more of the stunning cenote was visible behind Arianny, although the brunette bombshell was at the middle of it all and served as the focal point of the shot. In the snap, Arianny rocked a skimpy blue string bikini that left her incredible physique on full display. The bikini top had an almost ombre effect, with lavender transforming to sky blue transforming to ocean blue. The cups also looked to have sequins on them, adding a bit of sparkle to Arianny’s look, and the simple triangle cups were joined with thin strings. The bikini top flaunted Arianny’s cleavage and toned stomach.

The bottoms were mostly obscured by the way she was sitting in the shot, but the string tie on her hips were visible. Arianny added quite a few accessories to her look, including several layered necklaces, bracelets, and what looked to be a paper resort bracelet.

Though the stunner’s nails were painted a vibrant shade of red, her makeup was minimal and neutral. Arianny’s brunette locks were damp and slicked back, showing off her gorgeous face, and she posed with her hands on her legs as she gazed off into the distance.

She paired the breathtaking shot with a heartfelt caption about the world, and encouraged her fans to consider helping with one of the many deserving causes in the world if they’re able.

Arianny’s followers absolutely loved the sexy bikini snap, and the post racked up over 23,000 likes within just 10 hours. Many of the bombshell’s fans took to the comment section and shared their thoughts on the cenote shot.

“Absolutely gorgeous and beautiful sweetie,” one fan commented.

Another follower was a huge fan of the picture, and said “Omg this is a dream.”

“Ooooo sizzle strikes again,” one fan added.

Another follower loved the cool shades against Arianny’s creamy skin, and said “I like the color of your bikini.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny swapped out her bikinis for a pair of jeans — and nothing else. The brunette bombshell posed in a pair of jeans that were pushed down her hips, revealing a pair of high-cut underwear. She added a few accessories to the ensemble but decided to go topless for the sizzling snap, covering up her ample assets but still tantalizing her fans.