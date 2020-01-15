Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Her Tan In A Strapless Gold Bikini

The former Victoria's Secret Angel sizzled in a hit gold two-piece.

Ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio looked every inch the supermodel in a stunning new photo shared to Instagram by her swimwear line, Gal Floripa, on January 14. The lingerie model wowed in the hot new shot which showed her after she slipped into a glamorous gold bikini for a dip in the swimming pool during a sunny vacation to Uruguay.

The seriously sizzling new photo showed the Brazilian beauty – who hung up her Angel wings in 2017 – as she posed half in and half out of the water with her flawless model body and impressive all over tan on show.

Alessandra channelled her inner Little Mermaid as she posed with both of her arms stretched out straight in front of her to support herself on a large rock. She gave fans a look at her best elegant model pose with her elbows locked and her shoulders back.

The beauty held her head high as she looked left and off into the distance.

As for her fun bikini look, Alessandra kept things uber glitzy as she rocked the gold strapless number which was made up of a bandeau-style top that showed plenty of skin. The plunging top sat pretty low on her chest and featured a ring design in the center to show off even more of her fit and toned body.

The ring also featured strings with small shells on the end for an extra beachy vibe.

As for her bikini bottoms, they were the same shimmering gold color and were a little more modest as they covered much of her torso.

The bottoms stretched seriously high over her bellybutton and reached all the way up to her waist with ruching down the side and strings that she tied into large bows on either side of her hips.

Alessandra had her long brunette hair tied up and away from her face in a bun and rocked a gold ribbon in her hair that perfectly matched her glam bikini.

The supermodel accessorized with a pair of dark, gold rimmed sunglasses on her eyes and several necklaces wrapped around her neck, including what appeared to be a shell necklace and a long gold chain that stretched down her torso.

The star was spending some time in the swimming pool when the shot was taken, as the rest of the water and several parasols could be seen surrounding her in the background.

Alessandra’s swim line tagged her location as being Hotel Fasano Punta Del Este in Uruguay.

In the caption, Gal Floripa also revealed what bikini she was wearing as the brand confirmed the mom of two modeled the Aurora top and the Calypso bottom both in the color described as Ouro.

Alessandra often hops in front of the camera to model looks from her own swim line.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the stunner sizzled in another hot photo as she wore a pink bikini top from Gal Floripa and a pair of Daisy Duke-esque denim shorts for a photo shoot that saw her enjoy a sunny bike ride.