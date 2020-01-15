UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Flaunts Cleavage & Bare Thigh In Sizzling Red Dress

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer has a figure worth showing off, and in her latest Instagram share, she put some of her best assets on display. In the photo, she flaunted her cleavage and bare thigh in a sexy red dress.

The beauty’s dress had thin shoulders straps and a wide, plunging neckline that showed off her ample chest. It cinched around her waist and tired at the side, highlighting her slender waist. The number also featured a long fringe at the bottom, adding a bit of sex appeal.

Brittney stood outside on a wooden deck for the photograph. She stood next to a small table that was crafted from a slice of a tree. A large bamboo shade and green plants could be seen behind her.

The model leaned against the rail and gave the camera serious look. She also placed one hand on the rail beside her — a pose that emphasized her chest. She teased her bare thigh by lifting her leg slightly, showing off skin through the fringe. The pose also flashed her toned legs. The red color of the dress popped against the shaded background, putting her hourglass figure on display. Her bronze skin looked flawless at it glowed in the sun.

Brittney wore her hair parted on the side. It fell in thick waves over one shoulder. Her makeup was light and natural. She wore a bit of blush on the apples of her cheeks and a nude shade on her lips. She accessorized her chic look with layered necklaces, hoop earrings and a bracelet. She wore a dark polish on her nails to complete the outfit.

In the post’s caption, she said the dress was from Revolve.

Her followers gushed over how pretty she looked in the snap. Many left behind flame and heart eye emoji, but others had more to say.

“Such beauty and gorgeousness so stunning and HOT,” one fan wrote.

“WOW!! Good Lord!! You’re simply not from this world!!” a second admirer raved.

“OMG you’re absolutely stunning beautiful,” said a third follower.

“Wow Brittany you’re very gorgeous,” a fourth fan commented.

It doesn’t take much for the brunette bombshell to look sensational. Her natural beauty and fit physique make it easy. She likes to keep her Instagram page interesting while showing off her art and other aspects of her life. Her fans seem to love it all, but they especially like it when she shares sultry snaps in which she wears revealing outfits, like the floral swimsuit she recently wore.