Kim Kardashian Stuns In A White Thong Bikini In Sizzling Beach Photos

Kim's serious curves were on full show as she hit the beach in Mexico.

Kim Kardashian put plenty of skin on display in a thong bikini in sizzling new photos shared online this week. The reality star put her insane body on full show as she hit the beach during a recent trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the weekend, where she was photographed as she walked around on the sand in the skimpiest two-piece.

In the snaps, which can be seen via PopSugar and came shortly after seriously hot photos of her in a plunging, cut-out metallic swimsuit hit the web, Kim could be seen as she strut barefoot along the beach once again in her bikini which didn’t exactly leave a whole lot to the imagination.

Her white two piece featured a crop-top style top that stretched up high to her neck and plunged low under her arms. The top tied with thicker straps round the back of her neck and around her toned back while it sat high on her torso to highlight her seriously toned tummy.

As for her bottom half, Kim paired the unique bikini top with bottoms in the same color and material.

While her top was a little more modest, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star didn’t leave so much to the imagination with her bottoms as they showed off her stunning curves with only a slim piece of material and thinner strings over her hips.

Photos shot from the back showed the bottoms were a thong that flashed plenty of her world-famous booty to the camera and fellow beachgoers.

Kim had her dark hair tied up in a seriously long braid that was completely slicked back from her head and she made sure she shielded her eyes from the sunshine with a pair of slim sunglasses on her eyes.

The beauty was photographed by awaiting paparazzi making her way towards the water. She showed off her enviable body confidence while strutting around at the beach as she made her way to the ocean water. Pulling a very seductive pose, she then sat on the wet sand at the edge of the ocean with her legs stretched out in front of her.

Kanye West‘s wife was also snapped taking some photos of her own during her beach day as she held on tight to a black camera, though it’s not clear who the star hit the beach with.

But it’s not just at the beach where the mom of four has been showing off her flawless bikini body recently.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the 39-year-old superstar also treated fans to a look at herself in a tiny string two-piece while back home on January 14.

The stunning social media snap showed her she sat on the floor of her closet in the tiniest pink bikini that put her toned body on full show once again.