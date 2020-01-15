Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Sizzles In A Black String Bikini At The Pool

Kayla Moody is a total smokeshow in a sizzling new Instagram update wherein she rocked a barely-there black string bikini. The self-proclaimed “proud military wife” posed for a racy poolside photoshoot and drove fans wild with her killer curves and incredible physique.

Reporting from the luxury Marriott hotel in Atlanta, the blond bombshell seemed to be really enjoying the resort’s high-end amenities as she went for a dip in the pool. Kayla looked sensational in her teeny pool attire — a ruched triangle two-piece that barely contained her bodacious curves. The gorgeous bikini model showed off the risque look in a pair of photos posted to Instagram on Tuesday night, and sent followers into a frenzy. The scorching update garnered a little shy of 13,000 likes and 290 comments from Kayla’s devotees, who were left drooling over the blonde’s smoking-hot look.

For the first photo shared with fans, Kayla posed with her back turned to the camera. The stunner put her peachy booty on display, sultrily arching her back and looking over her shoulder with mouth agape and a provocative gaze. Kayla’s thong bikini bottoms featured a triangle back and thin side straps that were pulled up high on her hips, highlighting her hourglass shape. While her buxom curves were not visible due to the angle of the shot, the sizzling blonde flashed a generous amount of sideboob in the ultra-revealing bikini. The swimsuit boasted transparent straps that further increased her allure. Her golden mane cascaded down her back, brushing over her pert derriere.

The snap captured Kayla from the thigh up, emphasizing her curvy backside and strong, voluptuous thighs. The model’s trim midriff was also showcased, as was her taut waistline.

A swipe to the next slide showed Kayla facing the camera to show off the rest of her enviable assets. The Instagram hottie held one hand on the pool rails and lifted up the other in a coquettish pose that also saw her cocking one hip to the side as she looked downwards with a coy expression on her face. The stunning blonde exposed her deep cleavage and showed off her round hip, while also flaunting her sculpted tummy.

Kayla kept things interesting in the makeup department as well. The model accentuated her stirring gaze with a thick black eyeliner and a heavy dose of mascara, and plumped up her lips with a glossy nude lipstick.

In the caption, Kayla talked about her goals for 2020, declaring that she aims to become completely clear of debt by the beginning of next year. The Instagram sensation also disclosed her future plans of building her own “empire,” teasing fans with the prospect of great things to come.

Followers seemed to be all over her new bikini look, judging by the flurry of gushing messages that quickly amassed in the comments section.

“Beautiful lady. Good luck in achieving your goal!” wrote one person.

“Still gorgeous as ever,” remarked another, adding a heart emoji.

“One of the most beautiful swimsuits that I saw it fits you perfectly,” a third Instagrammer described the look, followed by a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous and sexy with a killer body much love my dream girl,” read a fourth message, trailed by three fire emoji and a trio of heart emoji.