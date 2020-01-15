Brazilian Model Natalia Garibotto Shows Off Sensational Curves In A Racy Orange Bikini

Brazilian hottie Natalia Garibotto looked absolutely stunning in her latest Instagram update. The 26-year-old took to the popular social media platform on Tuesday to upload a pair of sizzling bikini shots, and dazzled fans with her sensational curves.

For the steamy update, Natalia slipped into a skimpy string bikini — a minuscule triangle two-piece in a faded orange color, one that complemented her golden tan. The fitness bombshell put her ample assets on full display in the tiny bikini, which barely contained her buxom curves.

The scandalous swimsuit included a teeny halterneck top that provided very modest coverage. The piece was made up of incredibly small triangle cups, which were embellished with a ruched design that only served to draw more attention to her shapely bust. Natalia nearly spilled out of the the outrageous top — and unabashedly flaunted her deep cleavage, flashing a copious amount of sideboob. The bikini top was held in place by a very thin string that ran across her chest line, further luring the gaze to her exposed cleavage. Natalia adorned her decolletage with a collection of gold necklaces, which included a pendant necklace inscribed with her name, shining the spotlight on her generous chest.

The racy bikini continued with barely-there triangle bottoms that were even skimpier than the revealing top. The scanty piece boasted an extremely low-cut, scooped waistline that perfectly showcased Natalia’s chiseled tummy. The bikini bottoms also featured thin side strings that sat high on her hips, accentuating her taut waistline and hourglass frame.

Natalia completed the sexy look with a chic glam, which consisted of dark eyeliner and dramatic faux eyelashes. She wore her hair down and with a side-part, letting her locks fall over her shoulders in a relaxed style.

Snapped in her living room, the Brazilian model sat on the backrest of her sofa, striking a seductive pose for the camera. The first photo shared with fans captured her from the thigh up and saw her tugging at her bikini bottoms — a preferred pose for Natalia, as previously covered by The Inquisitr — as she shot a coy smile to the photographer. Her back was arched and her legs were spread in a provocative way. The enticing posture highlighted her round hip and curvy thighs, and allowed her to show off her eye-catching white manicure.

The second snap was a half-body shot of the model and showed her sultrily stretching her body in a bombshell pose, with one arm raised up and bent at the elbow and her hand tucked behind her head. Natalia showed off her insanely toned midriff, showcasing her flat stomach and tiny waist. Her bodacious bosom was also on display. The Instagram sensation had her eyes closed, and teased a glimpse of her curvaceous backside.

The risque photoshoot did not go unnoticed by her 1.7 million Instagram followers, racking up more than 87,500 likes and a little shy of 500 comments. Plenty of fans were at a loss for words, and expressed their admiration for Natalia’s beauty and fierce physique in noticeably short messages.

“So damn perfect,” gushed one Instagrammer, followed by a pair of heart-eyes emoji.

“Marvelous,” declared another, adding two orange-heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of Natalia’s bikini, as well as a couple of rose emoji.

“You look incredible,” read a third comment, trailed by a string of heart emoji.

One fan took the time to pen a lengthier message for the Brazilian model.

“In the words of John Lennon, ‘Imagine all the people…that would be admiring you’ (he probably said that),” they wrote.