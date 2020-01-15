Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Dazzles Fans In New Video, Models A Sizzling Black Lingerie Set

Blond vixen Abby Dowse sizzled in a new Instagram video shared on Wednesday. The bombshell modeled a matching black bra and panties adorned with silver rhinestones. She also wore a garter belt, but the straps didn’t connect to anything.

Abby loves to flaunt her exquisite physical assets to her 1.8 million followers. The verified vixen often shares pics of herself wearing next-to-nothing and looks incredible doing it.

For her latest share, she recorded herself swaying softly back and forth while music played in the background. Her skimpy ensemble flaunted the curves of her breasts and her taut flat tummy. The model’s panties were skimpy enough to reveal the tan lines on her inner thighs.

It wasn’t apparent where Abby recorded her video, but she appeared to be standing in an all-white hallway, possibly inside her house.

The stunner hid half of her face behind a curtain of wavy blond locks. At one point in the video, she ran her fingers through her golden mane.

On her earlobes, she wore gold hoop earrings, and on her wrists, she wore matching gold bracelets. Abby finished accessorizing by wearing two dainty gold necklaces, one bore a cross pendant and the other carried a letter ‘A’ charm.

The model kept her makeup relatively simple, drawing most of the attention to her parted lips with a light pink gloss. She also shaded in her eyebrows and plumped her eyelashes with mascara.

In under an hour, Abby’s sexy video racked up more than 18,000 views and over 300 comments, the majority of which were just lines of emoji.

“Absolutely stunning Never fail to amaze me,” wrote a fan, adding a flame and heart-eyes emoji to their comment.

“Absolutely gorgeous my dear princess abby what a big WOW take care,” said another person, inserting three red hearts and three heart-eyes emoji to their message.

“A video of Abby in lingerie is allllways a vibe,” gushed a third admirer.

“Your just so gorgeous words can barely describe your beauty,” complimented a fourth fan.

A couple of days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Abby had shared a smoking hot photograph of herself rocking a cropped white sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. As if her cropped top wasn’t sexy enough on its own, the busty blond lifted it so she could show off the curve of her breasts. That image also did a great job of showcasing her enviable tan. Her fans went wild over the sultry snap, leaving over 30,000 likes.