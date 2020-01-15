Anna Katharina Flashes Her Thong Bikini As She Takes Advantage Of A Warm Winter In L.A.

Anna flaunted her backside by removing her colorful sarong.

Anna Katharina made the winter look more like summer for her latest Bang Energy drink video. The smoking hot American swimsuit model rocked an eye-catching thong bikini in the ad. Much to the delight of her ardent admirers, she briefly flashed her peachy backside as she took a leisurely stroll in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, Anna shared the video in question with her 1.1 million Instagram followers. The model was shown rocking a pale pink bikini with a uniquely-designed top. The garment featured classic tiny triangle cups, but its revealing neckline was accented with colorful straps. The added detail offered little in the way of extra coverage, and instead drew the eye to Anna’s ample cleavage.

At the beginning of Anna’s video, the only part of her matching bikini bottoms that could be seen was a single side strap. This is because she was wearing a red sarong tied around her waist. The swimsuit cover-up featured a colorful print that included shades of pink, orange, and purple. The thin garment clung to Anna’s curves when she posed from the side.

For her video shoot, the blond bombshell wore her long, layered hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves. Her beauty look included a matte nude lip, dark full lashes, and a blend of dark gray and brown eye shadow.

Anna was shown taking a stroll down a walkway lined with lush greenery. In one scene, she removed her sarong and held it so that it billowed out behind her, providing a brief view of the back of her floral print thong bottoms. She also did a little half-spin as she flashed her pert derriere and turned around to give the camera a flirty smile.

In the caption of her post, Anna expressed amazement that her video was shot during winter in Los Angeles.

Anna’s awestruck Instagram followers also seemed to appreciate California’s bikini-friendly winter weather.

“That’s also what heaven on earth looks like,” read one response to the voluptuous beauty’s video.

“It’s getting even warmer after this post Anna,” wrote another fan who added three flame emoji to further express his opinion of the hotness level of her video.

“Such an incredible woman. Perfect in every way goddess,” a third admirer remarked.

“Love you are the most gorgeous bang girl ever. I love you love love love love you,” gushed a fourth fan.

Anna isn’t the only Bang Energy babe who has mentioned winter in Los Angeles in one of her posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hannah Palmer, another buxom blond model with a massive social media following, took advantage of the warm temperature outside by shooting one of her recent promotional videos beside a pool somewhere in the City of Angels. Her revealing wardrobe consisted of a red swimsuit with a thong back.