Selena Gomez’s Fans Think Her Unreleased Song ‘Boyfriend’ Is About Her Ex-Flame Justin Bieber

While promoting her third studio album, “Rare,” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Selena Gomez revealed that she has a few unreleased songs up her sleeve, one of which is reportedly titled “Boyfriend.”

After fans heard that announcement, Hollywood Life reports that many of them started theorizing that Selena was referring to her ex-flame, fellow pop singer Justin Bieber.

“There’s a few other songs that I couldn’t help but want to exist. I can’t really tell when, but one of my favorite tracks is called ‘Boyfriend.’ So, I can’t wait for people to hear that one,” Selena said in the interview.

Considering Bieber has been on the brain lately thanks to his new single, “Yummy,” it’s not too surprising that fans would jump to that conclusion. Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that he was the “Good For You” singer’s most notable boyfriend out of all of her past romances. She and Justin were on-again and off-again for almost seven years.

However, Hollywood Life previously reported that the singer had another song called “I Want a Boyfriend” in the works. She said the song was simply about her wanting to be in a relationship after being single for a couple of years. It’s not clear “I Want a Boyfriend” is what she was referring to on The Tonight Show or not.

There are several singers out there who have songs titled, “Boyfriend,” even Justin himself has a single with that same name. However, Selena’s recently released song, “Lose You To Love Me,” has a line that says “in two months, you replaced us,” which left fans to speculate if she was referring to Justin moving on with his new wife, Hailey Baldwin.

Some fans don’t think Selena’s song has anything to do with Justin and feel that people are reading way too much into the title.

“Justin, Ariana and Selena having tracks called boyfriend. WE STAN,” wrote one person.

“[N]ot people saying [S]elena is copying or being ‘obsessed’ cause she titled a song boyfriend when [A]riana and [J]ustin have a song titled boyfriend as if its not the most generic and based [sic] title ever,” said another fan in Selena’s defense.

On the other hand, many think that Selena could be writing about Justin again as a way to regain his attention. Considering the song is not out to the public yet, there’s not much evidence to support that “Boyfriend” is about the “What Do You Mean?” singer.