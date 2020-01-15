Pete Davidson And Kaia Gerber Have Reportedly Broken Up After 3 Months Of Dating

According to a report from Hollywood Life, Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson and model Kaia Gerber have allegedly broken up after three months of dating.

A source told the publication that the pair hit the brakes on their relationship sometime in the last week.

No details were given about the reason for their alleged break up, and nothing has been confirmed from either party.

Kaia and Pete were first spotted together back in October 2019. Their first public date was at a New York City restaurant called Sadelle’s. They have been seen together numerous times since then.

Pete has fostered a reputation for being a ladies’ man in Hollywood. Aside from Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Pete was previously engaged to pop star Ariana Grande. After they broke up, he also had relationships with actresses Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale.

Page Six also reported on the rumored split.

“It looks like Pete and Kaia are over. It got very overwhelming for Kaia. Pete has a certain M.O. and he’s very intense to his girlfriends. Kaia is only 18 and it’s a lot to deal with.”

Previously, the publication reported that Kaia’s parents were worried about their daughter’s budding relationship with a man much older than her. Their sentiments were echoed by many of the pair’s fans on social media who felt that it was weird for Pete to be dating a teenage girl, even if she is 18.

“Why does no one else think it’s weird that Pete [D]avidson and [K]aia [G]erber started dating the month she turned 18,” said one Twitter user.

The article also mentioned that Pete supposedly sought treatment from a rehabilitation facility over the holidays. He joked about checking himself into rehab during a “Weekend Update” segment on SNL back in December. Pete has been spoken publically about his struggle with a borderline personality disorder.

Several fans were supportive of the comedian, wishing him the best, both with his relationship and his recovery.

“A lot of his fans are relieved that it’s over. We know Pete is a brilliant comedian but we feel he should concentrate on his health and career,” wrote another person.

The actor has been laying low for the past few weeks and hasn’t been spotted out in public much as of late, although he did make an appearance at a recent Alexander Wang fashion show.

Kaia has been spending time in Miami, Florida, modeling for Louis Vuitton.