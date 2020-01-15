Fitness Model Dolly Castro Shows Off Muscular Derriere In Tight Bronze Leggings

Dolly Castro is looking amazing in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the brunette bombshell on Instagram know, Castro regularly flaunts her killer figure in some of the sexiest outfits imaginable including bikinis, bodycon dresses, and more but her outfit of choice always seems to come back to workout attire. In the most recent photo that was shared for her fans, the stunner dropped jaws.

In the caption of the post, the model tagged herself in Orange County, California where she posed for a photo in her kitchen. The beauty was all smiles for the photo op, holding a glass in one hand and resting the other hand on some 1st Phorm powder. For the workout-chic look, the stunner showed off her killer figure in a tight black crop top that showcased her beautiful abs. She paired the top with some insanely tight bronze leggings while highlighting her muscular derriere.

Even though it looked like the model was ready to hit the gym, she still got glammed up for the occasion, rocking a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. She completed the look by wearing her long, highlighted locks down and waved. In the caption of the image, she plugged the company 1st Phorm and their opti-greens.

The post has only been live on her page for a few short hours but it’s already earning her a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 17,000 likes in addition to well over 150-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to let Castro know that she looks gorgeous while countless others dropped a line to let her know that her body looks amazing. A few others had no words and simply used their favorite emoji to express their emotions.

“Cute leggings. Love the color,” one fan raved, adding a red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Magnificent and adorable. You are simply marvelous Dolly,” another Instagrammer chimed in along with a few flame emoji.

“That outfit is rocking n u look beautiful,” a third social media user added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty sizzled in another hot outfit that showcased her gorgeous figure. For the photo op, the model posed in profile, showing off her curvy figure while clad in a pair of black liquid leggings and a matching bra. Like her most recent social media share, the one garnered plenty of attention with over 34,000 likes and 400-plus comments.