Noah Centineo Shares An Adorable Shirtless Photo, Poses With His Girlfriend, Alexis Ren

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo shared an adorable new snapshot of himself and his model girlfriend, Alexis Ren, on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old actor posed for a quick shirtless selfie while Alexis playfully licked the side of his face. It appeared that the duo had just gone for a swim, as they were both soaking wet with their dark hair slicked back.

The heartthrob’s 17.4 million followers were happy to see a little bit of his chiseled upper body, including some of his chest hair. Noah looked quite pleased as he smiled at the camera, and his girlfriend was equally elated.

Noah shielded Alexis’ body from the camera lens, but it looked like she was wearing a blue swimsuit of some kind as the spaghetti straps were visible. She also accessorized with a few gold earrings.

In the caption, Noah mentioned that his father joked about him looking like he “just finished a fight” against UFC standout Conor McGregor. He went on to compliment Alexis and tell her he loves her.

“I LOVE YOU and I see you soon,” Alexis responded to her boyfriend.

Most fans of the couple were congratulatory in the comments section, showering the pair with compliments.

“She’s lucky to have u bro,” added one fan.

However, some of the actor’s fans were unaware that he was off the market and weren’t shy about expressing their disappointment. A few people were just sad that Noah wasn’t dating his To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before co-star, Lana Condor.

“[B]ut like, when were u gonna tell me abt her. what r we gonna tell our kids,” joked another follower.

“I would do literally any single thing to be that girl rn,” a third person admitted.

Noah has been working on the sequels to his hit Netflix romantic comedy. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is due for release later this year. The cast also filmed the concluding movie, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean simultaneously.

As for Alexis, she recently took a trip to South Africa and sported a leopard-print bra that put her assets on display. She shared several snapshots from her vacation on her Instagram a few days ago. One photo in the bunch seemed to show Noah and Alexis together — with the former in all-black and the latter in a flattering dress — but the picture didn’t include their full faces.