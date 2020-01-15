Ashanti Stuns On Stage In Tight Leather Leggings

R&B superstar Ashanti tantalized her 5.3 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap from her first show of 2020, as she explained in the caption of the post. The bombshell rocked a bold look that showed off her sense of style — and her curves.

In the picture Ashanti shared, she was under the bright lights of the stage, which illuminated the space around her with a blue and pink glow. The songstress stood in the middle of it all, looking fierce and fabulous in an all-black outfit with a variety of textures.

Ashanti opted for a pair of skintight black leggings for her lower body, and they showcased her curvaceous legs to perfection. She added her own flair to her footwear by rocking a boot with fur trim and stiletto heels on one foot and wearing her black Chanel slide-on slipper on the foot that was still recovering from surgery.

Ashanti topped the look off with a furry jacket that added some major volume to her upper body, and a few accessories, including a pair of sunglasses with bejeweled details, statement earrings, and more. She even added a healthy dose of bling to the microphone she used for the performance, which seemed to be encrusted with colorful gemstones. She paired the sassy snap with a motivation-packed caption and dubbed 2020 her “#YearOfManifestation.”

The bombshell’s face was mostly obscured by her microphone and sunglasses, so fans couldn’t tell exactly how her makeup looked, but her hair was pulled back in a high ponytail. She channeled some major attitude in the pose, standing with her legs apart and her microphone at the ready.

Ashanti’s fans absolutely loved the sizzling snap and the post quickly racked up more than 6,900 likes within just 49 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the ensemble.

“I absolutely love how you stay working, surviving and thriving!!!” one fan commented.

“That jacket,” another fan said, followed by a praise hands emoji, loving Ashanti’s look.

“The show must go on,” one follower commented, referencing Ashanti’s ability to still perform despite having a boot on her foot.

One fan, who had tickets to an upcoming Ashanti show, said, “I got my ticket for your Detroit show at motor city casino!!! Let’s gamble before you hit the stage.”

While Ashanti often rocks figure-hugging ensembles on stage, she also sometimes treats her Instagram followers to sizzling snaps in which she rocks barely anything at all. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the beauty wore a jewel-encrusted bikini that left little to the imagination and highlighted her voluptuous physique.