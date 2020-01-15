Halle Berry Post Inspirational Instagram Pic Stating She Is Proud Of The Woman She Is Today

Halle Berry has posted an inspirational quote along with a stunning photo of herself to her Instagram account recently.

The image shows Halle looking away from the camera. Her brunette hair, highlighted with caramel blond, hangs loosely around her face and shoulders as she rests her chin on her hand. She is wearing a flowing white top with pale and dark blue tied-dyed highlights. She sits in front of a plain wall.

“I’m proud of the woman I am today,” Halle captioned the image.

She then further stated that this was a result of the fact that she had been through hell in order to get there. The entire caption is a quote but Halle lists the owner of the quote as being “Anonymous.”

Halle Berry is an American actor who was considered one of the highest-paid female actors in the 2000s. She has won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the 2001 film, Monster’s Ball. This award saw her as being the first woman of African-American descent to receive the honor.

Prior to her work as an actor, Halle was a model. She was first runner-up in the 1986 Miss USA pageant, placing sixth in the world in the Miss World contest that year.

While these accolades make it seem like the actor really does have it all, the world of acting and modeling can be harsh and possibly the reason she posted the quote regarding having been through hell to get to where she is today.

Halle’s Instagram followers were quick to sympathize with the celebrity. Within an hour of posting the inspirational image and quote, she had received more than 19,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Took the bull by the horns and did it your way!” one follower wrote in the comments section. “Definitely a proud moment for yourself.”

“Amen!!!” said another fan, following their comment with the praying emoji as well as a blue heart and a butterfly emoji.

“You are awesome,” stated another, using the heart-eyed and heart emoji to further convey their feelings.

The actor regularly wows her Instagram followers not only with her positive posts but with the fact that at 53 years of age, the star continues to maintain a healthy and toned physique. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Halle regularly posts to Instagram, often posing in gym wear or bikinis to remind her followers that they can still look good at any age.