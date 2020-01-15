Ayesha Curry Looks Effortlessly Stunning In Braids

The stunning Ayesha Curry, who is married to Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, surprised her 6.8 million Instagram followers with a stunning impromptu photo shoot earlier today. As she explained in the caption, she was waiting for the braids in her hair to dry, so she decided to take a few shots and shared the results with her followers.

In the first snap in the triple Instagram update, Ayesha posed in a neutral backdrop with gray flooring underneath her and a beige wall behind her. The bombshell likewise rocked a neutral outfit, pairing black pants with the hems rolled up with a gray shirt that had the sleeves slightly rolled up. She added a few delicate bracelets and a thin gold necklace to accessorize and went barefoot. Ayesha incorporated a burst of color with her nails, which were painted a vibrant red, but kept the rest of her look neutral.

Her makeup was simple and minimal, done in nude tones that accentuated her natural beauty. Her hair was styled in braids that tumbled down her chest for an effortless vibe. In the second snap, Ayesha shared an artistic black-and-white shot. She faced the camera with her entire body and posed with one hand on her foot and the other arm resting on her knee. Her lips were slightly parted and she stared down with a strong look on her face.

In the third and final slide in the post, Ayesha showcased a goofy side of her personality by grasping her braids and flashing a big smile. She wasn’t glancing right at the camera, but the shot was adorable and accentuated Ayesha’s killer smile.

The beauty’s fans couldn’t get enough of her sizzling update, and the post racked up more than 122,100 likes within just six hours, including a like from actress Gabrielle Union. Many of Ayesha’s fans opted to share their thoughts in the comments section, and many seemed to love the impromptu shoot.

“You are simply beautiful,” one fan commented.

Another follower was loving the vibe of the whole update, and said, “I’m here for it Mrs. Curry.”

One fan was getting inspiration from decades past and said, “this reminds me of Janet Jackson’s braids circa ’95,” and followed the comment with a heart eyes emoji.

Yet another follower referenced Ayesha’s husband in the comment section and simply said, “Steph is very lucky.”

While Ayesha shares snaps of her own ensembles and adventures on her Instagram page, she also showcases some of the looks she wears on date nights with Stephen. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell got all dolled up in a super sexy mini skirt for a night out on the town with her man.