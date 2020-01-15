Newly Revealed Texts Show A Previously Unknown Donald Trump Associate Plotting Against Marie Yovanovitch

The House Intelligence Committee Tuesday released an explosive trove of documents and texts from Lev Parnas, revealing an operation against the U.S. Ambassador in Ukraine.

In his July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump attacked the fired United States ambassador to that country, Marie Yovanovitch, calling her “bad news” and stating that the 33-year-veteran of the U.S. diplomatic core was “going to go through some things.”

On Tuesday, the House Intelligence Committee released a trove of documents and text messages that offered a clue as to what Trump may have meant with his vague threat against Yovanovitch. The documents and texts were provided by Lev Parnas, the close associate of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani who is now under indictment on charges that he illegally funneled hundreds of thousands in Russian cash to Republican candidates — including to a pro-Trump SuperPAC.

In a March 25, 2019, text message exchange between Parnas and Connecticut Republican congressional candidate Robert F. Hyde, who is also reportedly a Trump donor, Hyde appears to say that he was in touch with unnamed persons in Ukraine who had Yovanovitch under surveillance. The exchange was posted to Twitter by Politico national security reporter Natasha Bertrand.

At one point, Hyde says in two successive texts to Parnas, “They are willing to help if you/we would like a price. Guess you can do anything in Ukraine with money.” It was unclear exactly what Hyde was suggesting, but he had already told Parnas that the people in Ukraine had Yovanovitch under surveillance, making his new suggestion of “help” for “a price” appear to be an escalation in actions against the U.S. ambassador.

In his texts with Parnas, Hyde also refers to Yovanovitch as a “b**ch.” His Instagram page contains at least three photos of himself with Trump, all posted this month.

The Instagram page also includes a photo of Hyde with Trump’s middle son, Eric Trump.

Yovanovitch was fired by Trump on May 20, 2019, the same day that Zelensky was inaugurated as Ukraine’s new president. By firing the ambassador, who was appointed by President Barack Obama three years earlier, Trump cleared the way for Trump and Giuliani to pressure Zelensky to stage an investigation of Democrat Joe Biden — an investigation that could damage Biden and aid Trump in the 2020 election. Biden was then, and remains today, the Democratic frontrunner for the party’s nomination.

Hyde’s name has not previously surfaced in the Ukraine impeachment investigation. According to a Hartford Courant report, he was a political unknown when he launched a congressional bid to unseat first-term Democrat Jahana Hayes in Connecticut’s Fifth District.

But last month Hyde faced calls to drop out of the race after he posted a crudely misogynistic tweet about California Senator Kamala Harris, who had just dropped out of the Democratic race.

According to the Courant report, Hyde has made political donations totaling about $56,000, mostly to the Republican National Committee as well as to Trump’s reelection campaign, since October of 2016.