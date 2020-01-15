Jordyn Woods And Lori Harvey Sizzle In Brown Bikinis While Normani And Ryan Destiny Rock White Looks

The stunning women posed together for a group photo during a trip to Jamaica.

Jordyn Woods was once member of a fierce foursome of female stars who showed off their stylish beachwear in a gorgeous group shot.

The 22-year-old model has been enjoying a tropical vacation with a few friends, including fellow social media influencer Lori Harvey, Star actress Ryan Destiny, and “Motivation” singer Normani. On Tuesday, Jordyn shared a photo of the powerful group of entertainment icons posing together.

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was pictured rocking a dark brown bikini constructed out of thin jersey material. Her top had extra-wide shoulder straps, and it tied in the front. The garment’s plunging neckline put Jordyn’s voluptuous cleavage on full display and showed off her glowing decolletage.

Jordyn’s bottoms featured a high waistline that rose up to her belly button. The garment had high-cut leg openings and thick side straps. However, due to the way the photo was cropped, little of the model’s bottom half was visible.

Jordyn accessorized her look with a chunky gold choker and gold hoop earrings, and she wore her long, dark curls pulled up in a loose topknot. For her beauty look, Jordyn rocked shimmery bronze eye shadow, dark full lashes, and a nude lip.

Lori was pictured standing on Jordyn’s left. She was rocking a skimpy Louis Vuitton bikini in the same shade of brown as Jordyn’s two-piece. Her bathing suit featured its designer’s iconic floral motif. Gold flower-shaped embellishments adorned the top’s thin spaghetti straps.

Lori’s ample cleavage was spilling out of her cup’s tiny triangle cups. Her bottoms were also rather revealing. The front of the garment consisted of a tiny triangle of fabric that sat down far below her belly button, exposing most of her toned torso. The garment’s thin straps, which were also decorated with gold blossom embellishments, stretched up high on her shapely hips, helping to accentuate her hourglass shape.

Lori’s beauty look was similar to Jordyn’s, but she wore her shoulder-length curls down instead of up. She completed her beach-ready look with a straw wide-brimmed hat.

Ryan was rocking a white bandeau bikini top, which she accessorized with a pair of white statement earrings that featured large interlocking hoops. Normani was positioned behind her. She was wearing the same sporty white Chanel bikini that she was pictured rocking in one of Jordyn’s recent Instagram photos. The top half of her swimsuit was a cropped tank top that was constructed out of thin jersey material.

Jordyn’s followers loved seeing her and her equally attractive famous friends all together in one photo. Over the course of a few hours, her vacation snap earned more than 840,000 likes.

“No need to be greedy I got madddd friends that’s pretty,” read Lori’s response to her pal’s post.

“My eyes have been blessed,” wrote one of Jordyn’s 11 million followers.

“I STAN!!!! Finally, the content we’ve been waiting for,” another fan gushed.

“Eternal HOT GIRL SUMMER!!! Sis this is the GIRL GANG WE NEEDED!!!!!” yet another fan wrote.

Jordyn’s photo was taken in Jamaica, where she and a group of pals helped Lori celebrate her 23rd birthday. She and her friends have been delighting their fans by filling their Instagram feeds with sun-drenched photos from their trip.