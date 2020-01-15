Chrissy Teigen Nearly Bares All In Latest Humorous Instagram Pic

Chrissy Teigen has recently posted a glamorous nighttime image to her Instagram account — with a humorous caption that has delighted her 27.5 million followers.

The image shows a sumptuous room. The pale walls show decorative molding and a massive painting with a wide golden frame adorns it, depicting a winter scene. High up, on the left of the image, an ornate flower-design light fixture is featured.

Relaxing on a bright red and gold patterned lounge, Chrissy reclines, a towel wrapped around her head, indicating that she has recently washed her hair. In front of the celebrity is a low marble table featuring several classic statues and busts.

However, it is what Chrissy is wearing and how it is gaping that the model zeroed in on. Chrissy is wearing a sheer black dressing gown that drapes all the way to the floor. The item of clothing is edged with fur and matching black fluffy slippers. The gown is gaping open at the front and Chrissy — who is known for her sense of humor — has commented that her breasts are not on display because her “ni*pples are unfortunately much lower.”

Within an hour of posting, the picture had already received 142,000 likes and thousands of comments.

“You are a hoot!” one follower commented on the image.

Many other fans also used the crying with laughter emoji in response to the funny caption.

“Omg I love you,” another fan wrote in the comments section of Chrissy’s picture.

“After kids, so much truth!!” said another, referring to the fact that certain parts of a woman’s body can tend to drop after having children and with the advent of age.

Teigen often entertains her Instagram followers with humorous posts such as this one and fans comment on her good humor as a result.

Chrissy is currently married to singer, John Legend, and they have two children together, a daughter, Luna, born April 14, 2016, and a son, Miles, born May 16, 2018. Both of Chrissy’s children were conceived via IVF and the celebrity has often spoken out about her battle with post-partum depression. As a result of this, it is good to see that the television personality can now take a humorous approach to what is often seen by women as one of the downsides to having children.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chrissy recently welcomed a new rescue puppy into her life. Named Petey, the model commented that the “little guy grabbed our heart first and will hold onto it forever!”