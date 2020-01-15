Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Sizzles In Tight Blue Leggings

Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland thrilled her 2.3 million Instagram followers with a massive Instagram update. In the post, Hilde rocked a matching athletic look that flaunted her curves to perfection. The only detail that Hilde included in her caption was the brand behind the sexy look she rocked, Bombshell Sportswear.

In the first picture, Hilde stood on a long wooden pier leading up to a small shack on the water. The blond beauty gazed off into the distance, and her long locks were down in tousled waves, blowing in the wind. She clipped her hair back with a barrette on one side, keeping some of her hair off her stunning face.

Hilde rocked a pair of high-waisted blue leggings that clung to her curves and showed off her voluptuous physique. She paired the leggings with a matching sports bra that likewise flaunted plenty of bronzed skin. Hilde turned her body slightly for the second snap so that fans could see the front of the sports bra, which featured a cut-out detail. She also showed off her chiselled abs in the snap as she posed with her arms behind her back.

The fourth snap highlighted details of the unique sports bra, which featured one thicker strap that went across the chest and another thin spaghetti strap that went directly over her shoulder. The resulting look showed off plenty of skin while also being unusual and eye-catching. Hilde allowed the tight ensemble to be the focal point of the snap, and kept the accessories simple, adding a delicate necklace and bracelet.

The blond babe showcased the form-fitting outfit from all angles, posing with her body twisted this way and that in order to emphasize the way the pieces hugged her curves. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the massive update, and the post received over 54,400 likes within just four hours. Many of Hilde’s followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the post.

“Looking incredible babe! Love that color on you!” one follower said.

Another fan showered Hilde with compliments, and commented “tremendously beautiful and amazing and unbelievably stunning.”

“Are you as perfect in real life as you are on Instagram?” another follower questioned.

Yet another fan couldn’t get enough of Hilde’s curves, and said “you have a fantastic body” followed by a series of heart eyes emoji.

The stunner from Australia often treats her fans to sizzling Instagram updates in which she showcases a skimpy ensemble from a wide variety of angles, as she did today. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilde shared another massive Instagram update in which she rocked a tiny floral bikini that accentuated her curves.