Meghan Markle Spotted For The First Time Since Bombshell Decision To Step Back From Royal Duties

Meghan Markle has been spotted in Canada. The Duchess of Sussex was photographed boarding a seaplane from Vancouver Island to the mainland, The Daily Mail reports, dressed in dark pants and an oversized olive-green parka with fur trim on the hood. The American royal carried a large black purse over one shoulder and wore a black scarf around her neck. She paired her outfit with brown boots that seemed perfectly suited to the snowy weather around her.

The Mail notes that Meghan’s boots are from French footwear brand Le Chameau and costs about $500. Her $399 coat is by Barbour, a British outerwear company; and her $199 bag is from Cuyana, a sustainable fashion brand that Meghan has worn in the past.

Meghan and Harry’s son, Archie Mountbatten Windsor, was not photographed with his mom on this occasion. She also didn’t have any luggage with her other than her handbag, so it appears that she left for a short trip.

The former Suits actress was captured smiling in the photos published by The Mail and appeared to have been chatting with her security detail as she walked towards the plane.

This is the first time that photographs of Meghan in Canada have been circulated by the press since the Sussexes’ bombshell announcement last week that they’ll be stepping back from their duties as senior royals. However, The Sun reports that she has been seen driving on Vancouver Island. The Duke and Duchess spent their six-week vacation on the island and Meghan returned there from the U.K. after they put out a statement outlining their decision via a lengthy post on their Instagram page.

Archie did not return with them to Britain, which suggests that they’d always planned to quickly return to Canada. They reportedly also flown their two dogs to Canada with them last year as they left for their break, another indication that they’d planned to settle down outside of the United Kingdom.

As The Inquisitr reported, Queen Elizabeth has declared that she supports the Sussexes’ decision to live independently of the Crown which includes their choice to split their time between Canada and the U.K.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.” the regent’s statement read.