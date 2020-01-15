Brittany Cartwright Sizzles As She Mows Lawn In Seductive Photoshoot For Jax

Brittany Cartwright has wowed her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest sizzling pic, which featured her mowing the lawn.

Wearing a billowing white shirt, the star leaned over a yellow and black lawnmower in the photo. While the shirt is oversized, it still doesn’t cover the fact that Brittany is not wearing any pants, opting for skimpy, white bikini bottoms instead. She topped the look with impossibly high white pumps with an ankle strap.

Brittany’s caramel blond locks were free and parted to one side and the reality television star’s make up was on point as she looked down at the mower.

The Vanderpump Rules star stood in front of a beautifully maintained in-ground pool, contemplating whether she should cut the long grass surrounding it. Behind the pool is a white covered deck area displaying a comfortable seating arrangement, one that is perfect to relax in after a long day in the pool. Yellow flowers — the same hue as the lawnmower — are situated in matching pots are outside the seating area.

Brittany noted in the caption for the seductive shot that viewers can tune in to the next episode of Vanderpump Rules if they want to see more of the “sexy boudoir shoot” for her husband, Jax Taylor. Included in the shoot are “all of his favorite things” — including the lawnmower, as seen in her Instagram pic.

Within an hour of posting, Brittany already had more than 22,000 likes on the image and fans started commenting as soon as the picture was posted to her Instagram account.

“This is super cute Brittany!” one fan commented, regarding the photoshoot for Jax. “I’m sure he’ll love it.”

“The confused pup in the background is pure gold,” said another.

Up until that point, many fans hadn’t even noticed the adorable dog on the other side of the pool. The animal can be seen peering across the water between Brittany and the lawnmower.

“Wow wow wow,” wrote another follower.

While there were lots of comments, many fans were so overcome with the image that they had to resort to using emoji to convey how they felt. Most commonly used appeared to be the fire emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ariana Madix and Scheana Marie were apparently snubbed for a winter trip to Utah for other cast members — including Cartwright — of Vanderpump Rules. When asked by fans as to why they weren’t included in the trip, Ariana replied that she didn’t “know anything about this,” and Scheana noted that she didn’t either.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules are currently airing on Bravo TV.