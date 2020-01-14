Brielle Biermann’s Tight Red Top Sends Temperatures Soaring

Brielle Biermann is looking good and feeling good in her most recent photo update. As fans who follow the Don’t Be Tardy star on social media know, Biermann regularly shares both photos and videos for her fans while clad in some insanely sexy outfits that include bikinis, workout outfits, and going out outfit as well. For her most recent Instagram share, the beauty dropped jaws in West Hollywood.

In the first photo in the double photo update, the model posed with a female pal by her side. She tagged The West Hollywood EDITION in the caption, adding that she wants to go everywhere together with her pal. For the occasion, the beauty sizzled in a tight fitting red top that had lacy sleeves and left little to the imagination while showing off ample amounts of cleavage. She paired the tight top with tight black leather bottoms that had two red stripes running down the side.

Biermann looked picture-perfect, wearing her long, blond locks down and curled in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. Next to her stood her pal who also looked dressed to impress in a pair of ripped jeans and a black crop top. In the second photo in the series, the beauty posed next to a male pal while clad in the same sexy outfit.

In just a few minutes of the new post going live, it’s already earned the reality star a ton of attention with over 4,000 likes and well over 40 comments. Some of her fans took to the post to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more just flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji and it seems like the flame and heart were the most popular ones used.

“I always knew there was a reason I loved red,” one follower gushed, adding a red heart emoji.

“Dat girl right thereee,” a second fan added in addition to a series of flame emoji.

“You are adorable!,” one more Instagrammer commented on the red hot photos.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the reality star stunned in another beautiful outfit, that time a set. She had her killer figure on display in a sparkly, coordinating set that featured a crop top, showing off her taut tummy. Biermann tagged herself at the Tongue and Groove in Atlanta where she posed for a photo with her friend Tom Boardman, who she called her “ride or die.”