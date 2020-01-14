‘The Witcher’ Showrunner Speaks Out About Mark Hamill’s Possible Inclusion In The Series

Gaming fans have long wanted Mark Hamill to play the role of Vesemir in the TV adaptation of 'The Witcher.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 1 of Netflix‘s The Witcher, as well as the video games set in the same universe. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid potential spoilers.

Now that viewers have binged on Netflix’s The Witcher, many are now looking forward to not only what could happen in Season 2 but what new characters that could join the line-up. One of the potential new characters could be that of Geralt of Rivia’s (Henry Cavill) mentor, Vesemir. And, for many fans of the video games, there has been a pretty clear choice as to who they would like to play this character: Mark Hamill. And, it is something that the TV series showrunner also agrees with.

In the video game version of The Witcher, Vesemir is a grizzled character who helps to instruct Geralt and many fans have long associated the game version of this character with the Stars Wars actor. Now, The Witcher‘s showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, has spoken to IGN about the possibility of Hamill joining the cast.

“Mark has always been of interest to me and interest to the project,” Hissrich said.

“We have not contacted his agent yet because we’re not casting the role quite yet. But that being said, I am loving what’s happening on the internet. And I’m loving all of the fan reaction to it.”

Netflix’s The Witcher showrunner discussed the fan campaign to cast @HamillHimself as Vesemir in Season 2, saying “we’ve seen what a huge fanbase The Witcher has, and to add that to a Star Wars fanbase… it makes my mind explode a little bit.” https://t.co/1HZjkrE4PH pic.twitter.com/uVdQYMJqFW — IGN (@IGN) January 13, 2020

So, things look pretty hopeful on that front regarding Hamill’s inclusion in the new epic fantasy series. But, what about Hamill himself?

When news of fans wanting him to play the character first reached Hamill, he tweeted out a reply regarding his inclusion in The Witcher.

“I have no idea what this is or what it’s about but agree it could/should be played by me,” Hamill tweeted in 2018.

Hamill has since issued another message after The Witcher premiered on Netflix.

“I still have no idea what this is or what it’s about, but I DO know they haven’t ever asked me to play Vesemir… yet,” Hamill tweeted on December 24, 2019.

In this regard, it is looking good regarding gaming fans getting what they want regarding the character of Vesemir. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mark Hamill has recently deleted his Facebook account but is still active on Twitter. This means that fans can continue to follow the star in the hope that he makes a further comment regarding The Witcher or that Hissrich makes an official announcement in the future.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Season 2 has been confirmed by the network but no premiere date has been announced yet. There are also rumors that Netflix is close to confirming a third season of the epic fantasy show.