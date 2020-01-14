‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Looks Back On Lisa Vanderpump Diss, Ex-Boyfriend Brian Carter Responds

Kristen Doute looked back on her very first appearance on 'WWHL' on Instagram.

Kristen Doute looked back on her last appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Monday, January 13.

As the Vanderpump Rules cast member prepared for tonight’s new appearance on Andy Cohen’s late-night show, she looked back on an episode of the series that featured her and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards before her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Carter, responded by complimenting her past look.

“This was my first [Watch What Happens Live] and Lisa Vanderpump thought I took Xanax because I was cautiously speaking extra slowly,” Doute recalled on Instagram, giving a nod to her former boss’s diss.

“Catch me on [Watch What Happens Live] tomorrow with [CNN’s S.E. Cupp] after a new [episode] of [Vanderpump Rules],” she added.

Following the sharing of Doute’s post, the longtime reality star and T-shirt designer was met with a flirty comment from her former boyfriend, Brian Carter, who was a hot topic during last week’s premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 8.

“Hot af,” he shared, along with two fire emoji.

As fans saw last Tuesday during the first episode of the new season, Carter was on the outs with many as rumors swirled claiming he was not pitching in for bills as he continued to live with Doute post-split. This week, fans will watch as Doute attempts to convince her co-stars that when it comes to her new house in The Valley, Carter will not be living with her.

Doute purchased her first home in The Valley in 2019 around the time that her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright, bought homes in the same area. Prior to the move, Doute had been living in an apartment near SUR Restaurant in West Hollywood, California with Carter.

Doute and Carter went public with their romance on Instagram in early 2015 after Doute split from her Vanderpump Rules co-star James Kennedy following a short-lived romance the previous year. Since then, Doute and Carter have experienced a number of ups and downs, including a breakup in September.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Doute shared a statement on her Instagram page with her fans and followers at the time of their split, saying that she and Carter had officially decided to part ways with one another.

“I’ve been called a hypocrite, a villain, for not communicating what has been going on between us because it has been just that… between us. But we both deserve this weight to be lifted, so this is our version of a conscious uncoupling,” she explained.