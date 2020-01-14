Constance Nunes Stuns While Soaking Up The Sun In A Tiny Green Rockstar Bikini

Constance Nunes flaunted her flawless figure in a tiny green bikini for her most recent Instagram update. The Car Masters: from Rust to Riches star posted the photos to her feed on Monday.

In the racy pictures, Constance is seen rocking the neon bikini, which boasted the Rockstar Energy logo across the front. The model promoted the drink as she posed seductively on a basketball court for the shots.

The bikini showcased Constance’s toned arms, abundant cleavage, rock hard abs, tiny waist, curvy hips, and long, lean legs. The model paired the tiny two-piece with some white sneakers.

Constance wore her long, dark brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder. She also sported a full face of makeup in the shots, including defined eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and light pink lipstick.

In the first photo, Constance posed with her arms behind her and her legs spread. The second shot featured the model with her eyes closed as she soaked in the sun that was shining down on her. In the background of the snaps a basketball hoop and some trees can be seen.

Of course, many of Constance’s nearly 400,000 followers fell in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 37,000 times while leaving over 460 comments.

“Much cuter when your upside down in a engine bay covered in grease but you still look amazing,” one of the model’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Wow you’re so beautiful and also so flawless and also so super hot,” another admirer gushed.

“This is the sexiest ad for whatever you’re advertising! I can’t take my eyes off of you,” a third person raved over the TV personality.

“This women is something out of this world. Whoever’s wife she is, take care of her,” a fourth social media user stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance knows how to get pulses racing, and did so in a smoking hot Christmas photo that she gifted to her fans during the holiday season.

In the photo, the brunette beauty lays on a bed made up with read sheets as she sports a black bodysuit and shows off her booty.

That post proved to be another popular upload among Constance Nunes’ fans. To date, the shot has raked in over 25,000 likes and more than 250 comments for the Instagram bombshell.