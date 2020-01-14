Hungarian Fitness Model Anita Herbert Exposes Perky Derriere In Skimpy Swimsuit

The fitness model left little to the imagination in her revealing one-piece.

On Tuesday, January 14, Hungarian fitness model Anita Herbert delighted fans by uploading a particularly cheeky Instagram post.

The provocative photo, taken in Miami, Florida, shows the 30-year-old posing on a beautiful beach, with green foliage and lounge chairs in the blurred background. She stood, facing away from the camera, and looked over her shoulder, smiling sweetly.

The raven-haired beauty flaunted her fit physique in a skimpy teal swimsuit. Anita’s perky derriere and sculpted hips were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The revealing one-piece also accentuated her ample cleavage and muscular back. In addition, fans were able to catch a glimpse of the delicate black ink tattoo, reading “grab your dreams hold on tight never let go” on her ribcage. The fitness coach accessorized the beachy look with a pair of oversized aviator sunglasses.

For the casual photo shoot, the brunette bombshell did not appear to be wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

In the caption, Anita provided advertisement for her 2020 fitness program that has been curated to improve participants’ glute muscles. The bodybuilder noted that those who sign up for the challenge will receive an E-book that has nutritional information and instructions for exercises that target the lower body. She also revealed that she does not naturally have a round booty, but was able to strengthen her derriere through hard work and dedication.

Many of Anita’s fan flocked to the comments section to expression admiration for the stunner.

“GIRL YOU ARE A DREAM,” wrote a passionate follower.

“So inspiring and beautiful. Your body should be the latest addition to the ‘wonders of the world’ @anita_herbert,” said another follower, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“You are stunning Anita!” added a different devotee.

“Girl you look incredible,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Anita engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

The provocative photo appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 23,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the Instagram influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her fabulous figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a video, in which she wore a black crop top and tiny camo print shorts while doing squats. That post has been liked over 21,000 times since it was shared.