Model Kara Del Toro Sizzles In Confetti Dress In Quadruple Photo Update

Kara Del Toro is looking pretty amazing in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the stunner on Instagram know, the model has a keen sense of fashion and she regularly floods her page with photos of herself in some seriously sexy and gorgeous dresses and other outfits. In her latest photo update, the model delighted fans with not just one but four stunning new photos.

In the first image in the series, Del Toro could be seen laying on the ground and looking straight up into the camera with a big smile on her face. She put one hand on her forehead and the other in front of her and up toward the camera. To add a little bit of bling to the outfit, the beauty rocked a gold necklace with a sun charm and wore her long, dark locks down and waved. The model also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Del Toro show off plenty of cleavage in the scandalous photo while clad in a white dress with a confetti pattern all over it. In the next few photos in the series, she wore the same stunning dress but struck slightly different poses including a few with a more serious look on her face and a few other fun ones. The post has not been live for very long but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from her fans.

So far, the post has racked up in impressive 10,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments — a number that continues to climb. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks flawless while countless others dropped a line to let her know that they love her dress. A few more answered the question that was posed in the caption, letting her know what photograph they liked the best.

“All! You are beautiful from every angle,” one fan gushed, adding a few flame and heart-eye emoji.

“Wowwwww so cute lady and hot,” a second social media user added.

“So many beautiful pictures, you are amazing,” one more raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model stunned in another fashion-forward shot. In the photo, the stunner put her legs up in the air as she posed on a couch, showing off her toned and tanned stems while clad in a sexy silk pink dress that offered views of amounts of cleavage for the camera. That post racked up over 38,000 likes.