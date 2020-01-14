Kim Kardashian Sits On Closet Floor Wearing Ultra-Tiny Pink Bikini On Instagram

Kim Kardashian treated her fans to a brand new photo of herself in skimpy swimwear on Tuesday. In a new post on her account, the stunning reality star rocked a tiny two-piece as she packed up for her next adventure.

The photo showed Kim sitting on the gray floor of her massive walk-in closet. Clothing items and accessories were scattered on the floor all around the mother of four, and she revealed in the caption that she was always packing her bags to go somewhere.

Kim prepared for her trip while wearing an incredibly tiny, pink bikini that did nothing but favors for her curvy figure. The SKIMS founder’s triangle-shaped top just barely covered her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out on all sides. Kim’s flat tummy was also on full display between the top and a matching thong. The sides of her bottom sat up high on her hips to emphasize her hourglass figure as well as her shapely thighs.

Kim accessorized the look with a pair of big, rectangular sunglasses that hid much of her face. She didn’t appear to be wearing too much makeup, but Kim hardly needed any with her natural beauty. Her long, black hair was pulled up into a ponytail.

Kim bent her knees behind her and leaned over on one arm, which contoured her body in a way that further accentuated her curves. She held her phone up beside her face to snap a selfie in the mirror as she flashed a straight face at the camera.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s post garnered more than 1 million likes and just over 6,200 comments in three hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Kim’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Amazing!!! I love you so much! You are so gorgeous!!! Stunning!!” one fan said with red hearts.

“Looking good as always Kim,” another user added.

Many fans expressed admiration for Kim by leaving various emoji.

Other users questioned if Kim’s husband, Kanye West, knew she would be posting the photo. As fans know, during the most recent season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim and Kanye argued because the rapper told his wife that he no longer likes to see her showing off her body to the public.

Kim has not responded to her fans inquiries.

It’s unclear where the socialite was packing for in the photo, but she was spotted in Mexico this week. As The Inquisitr previously reported, paparazzi snapped photos of Kim wearing a cut-out one-piece on the beach.