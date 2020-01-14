Adrienne Bailon Stuns In ‘Cozy’ Skirt With Thigh-High Slit

Adrienne Bailon recently stunned in a Fashion Nova outfit on Instagram which looked incredible on the Latina. The “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker rocked an all-white wooly ensemble in a home decoration store and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Bailon rocked an oversized cardigan and wore a strapless crop top underneath. She paired the outfit with a skirt with a thigh-high slit and owned the look with Converse. The “Players Gon’ Play” songstress accessorized herself with a gold chain and a small black Gucci handbag which she wrapped across her body. Bailon sported her brunette wavy locks down and appeared to look very fresh-faced.

In a post consisting of two photos, the singer posed in what appeared to be a room full of towels and beauty products in the first. On the table behind her was a plant in a vase and different shaped cushions going around the wooden surface.

Bailon placed one hand on the wall and the other on her hip. She looked directly at the camera lens and smiled. Bailon wore her cardigan hanging off one shoulder and crossed one leg over the other.

In the second, she was photographed doing a similar pose from another angle in the room. The image was taken further away and Bailon looked up in front of her instead of at the camera. Behind her were a display of many cushions and a bed.

Bailon geotagged her upload as the home store Amber Interiors, letting her 4.7 million followers know where she visited.

For her caption, the Cheetah Girl described her Fashion Nova outfit as cozy. She revealed that she had been house hunting and is in love with the decorations she had seen. She explained that she wants a warm and cozy home so she can dress like how she was in the photos every day. She described the feeling like a “vibe” and tagged the fashion brand in the pic.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 153,400 likes and over 740 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“Girl! you be making these outfits extra Fuego,” one user wrote, adding multiple flame emoji.

“OH MY GOSH HOW CUTE CAN YOU BE AHHHH,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“So effortlessly beautiful! One of my role models since I was 9! Love you mucho!” a third follower remarked.

“I absolutely love your current home and can’t wait to see what you choose for your new one. Best wishes to you guys,” a fourth fan commented.