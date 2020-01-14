‘Fear The Walking Dead’: AMC Teases Another Crossover Character From ‘TWD’

A new image showing Dwight and Sherry have fans wondering if the couple will be reunited in Season 6 of 'Fear the Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

With the universe of The Walking Dead expanding, it seems that it is also getting smaller as characters move between different shows. Now, AMC has teased yet another crossover character moving from The Walking Dead to its companion series, Fear the Walking Dead, according to Forbes.

A recent post on AMC’s Twitter account has seen fans speculating that Sherry (Christine Evangelista) will finally be making the crossover to Fear after the tweet contained a new image of Sherry alongside her husband, Dwight (Austin Amelio), who joined the companion series in Season 5.

Dwight and Sherry were originally members of Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) group, the Saviors. Sherry was taken on as one of Negan’s “wives” but later escaped. Since then, Dwight has been looking for her and has followed a trail of letters and clues left behind by Sherry. This took him across the country and he wound up at the same place where Morgan (Lennie James) — another crossover character — was situated.

While Dwight was determined to be reunited with Sherry, his wife finally left a heartbreaking letter stating that she no longer wanted him to follow her anymore.

“I still don’t like the thought of you out there looking for me in all that death,” Sherry wrote in the letter.

“I don’t want that for you, [Dwight]. I don’t want you to kill yourself looking for. I wouldn’t be able to live with that. So, I want you to stop looking for me if you’re still looking.”

Dwight has since given up looking for Sherry and, as the tweet points out, Sherry’s inclusion in Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead might merely be a dream or even a flashback sequence for Dwight rather than an actual physical meeting of the pair.

As yet, there has been no official confirmation regarding the possibility of Sherry making a crossover between the two shows, other than the latest image. This means that viewers will just have to tune into the upcoming season in order to find out more about this couple.

As of now, no premiere date has been announced for Season 6 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, it is possible that Season 6 could premiere in April of next year after Season 10 of its companion program, The Walking Dead, concludes.