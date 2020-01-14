Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Spices Things Up In Tiny Swimsuit As She Takes Over The Bahamas With Hubby

Aylen Alvarez is showing off her bikini body in her most recent Instagram update. On Tuesday, January 14, the Cuban bombshell took to the popular social media app to share a snapshot of herself alongside her husband as the couple visited the Caribbean.

In the snapshot, Alvarez — who is also known by her married name, Aylen Davis — is crouching down in the sand in front of the sea as she and her husband pet a large pig. According to the tag she added to her post, the picture was taken in Exuma in the Bahamas.

Given the presence of the animal, it is safe to assume that Alvarez is spending time at Pig Beach, a famous spot known for its population of feral pigs that live on the island and in the surrounding shallows. In her caption, the Latina bombshell joked that she and her husband were introducing the pig as a new member of the family. Alvarez tagged the company 3N’s Vacations – Bahamas to her post, suggesting she used its service for her tour of the island.

For the photo, Alvarez rocked a bathing suit with a dotted print in black against a nude background. The bikini top features thin straps that go over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that puts her ample cleavage on display. The triangles of the top are fairly large, giving the bikini a good amount of support while still showing off a lot of skin.

The lower part of the suit is mostly hidden behind her leg. However, the side portion indicates that the swimwear has high-cut legs that come up to her waist, leaving her famous derriere and hips in full evidence. The model did not indicate where her suit is from.

Alvarez accessorized her look with a pair of stylish sunglasses to protect her eyes. Her brunette tresses were worn in a slight side part and styled down in straight strands.

In just a few hours, the photo garnered more than 14,800 likes and upward of 100 comments, proving to be an immediate hit with her fans. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share how they feel about the photo.

“Sexy girl and sexy body,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with different hearts and fire emoji.

“Thats cute,” replied another one, including a few thumbs up at the end of the comment.

“You look amazing aylen,” a third fan added.