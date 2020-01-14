‘RHONY’ Star Tinsley Mortimer Dishes On Scott Kluth’s Romantic Engagement In Chicago

Tinsley Mortimer is gushing over her fiancé's romantic proposal.

Tinsley Mortimer is opening up about her fiancé Scott Kluth’s November 24, 2019 proposal in Chicago.

Months after agreeing to marry her on-again, off-again partner, the Real Housewives of New York City star spoke to Hollywood Life about the way in which Kluth proposed, explaining that because she believed she and Kluth were heading to dinner at TAO restaurant when he got down on one knee at the Chicago Water Tower, she was completely caught off-guard.

“I was totally surprised! I thought we were going out to dinner and the next thing I knew the Christmas carolers were singing our song ‘A Thousand Years’ and he was down on one knee. He absolutely swept me off my feet that night,” Mortimer gushed while looking back at their special moment together during the recent interview.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City fans will recall, Mortimer and Kluth were initially introduced to one another during a double date after being set up with one another nearly two years ago by Mortimer’s former co-star, Carole Radziwill, who is a friend of Kluth’s.

Just over a week before Kluth’s proposal, Mortimer attended BravoCon with her co-stars, including Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, and other members of the Bravo family and confirmed that she and Kluth were back together and that she was “so happy.”

While Mortimer faced rumors of a potential exit from The Real Housewives of New York City in the months that followed Kluth’s proposal, mainly due to the fact that Kluth is based out of Chicago, Mortimer has since denied those rumors, telling People magazine that she has full intentions to continue to fulfill her duties for Season 12. That said, an insider previously told Hollywood Life that although Mortimer may not be leaving New York City right away, she will “eventually” be moving to the Windy City.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mortimer denied she was leaving The Real Housewives of New York City in December after the cast of the series traveled to Mexico without her. At the same time, Mortimer also addressed rumors claiming she was forced to chose between Kluth and the show.

“It’s important for me to set the record straight. Any reports saying that I had to decide between Scott or the show are 100 percent untrue. We are enjoying this incredibly happy time in our lives,” she told People magazine.

Mortimer has been featured in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of New York City since Season 9.