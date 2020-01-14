Aussie Model Madi Edwards Flaunts Killer Cleavage In Up-Close And Personal Shot

Madi Edwards is stunning in the most recent photo that was shared on her page. As those who follow the Aussie-born beauty know, the model shares a wide-range of photos on her account including some to promote other businesses and others to show glimpses into her everyday life. In the most recent shot that was shared for her loyal fans, the model got sexy in a smoking hot dress.

In the photo, Madi did not tag her location but she appeared to be posing in a room in her home. The Aussie stunner stood front and center in the up-close and personal photo, looking straight into the camera with a seductive look on her face. For the stunning look, she wore her long, blond locks down and curled in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that showed of her beautiful features and included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Madi was only photographed from the chest up but she left little to the imagination in a red dress with a floral patterned. The sexy ensemble tied in the middle and showed off plenty of cleavage for the Aussie-born beauty’s fans. She completed her look with a few necklaces. In the caption, the beauty credited online retailer Tiger Mist for the outfit. The photo has only been live for a short time but it’s already earning the blond bombshell a ton of attention.

So far, the post has racked up over 3,000 likes in addition to over 40 comments. Some of her followers took to the photo to let Madi know that she looks beautiful while countless others raved over her flawless figure. A few more were left speechless and used emoji rather than words to express their opinions.

“God definitely forgot you as one of his angels,” one fan commented, adding a series of flame and angel emoji.

“So beautiful Madi! Inside and out!,” a second follower added along with a few heart emoji.

“Omgg I’d do anything to have that hair. You are something else,” one more wrote with a blue heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty sizzled in a photo that was snapped in Beverly Hills. For the look, the model rocked a cream color sweater and a puffy black jacket. The bottom of the ensemble was a little bit more revealing with the bombshell showing off her toned and tanned legs in a pair of incredibly short black shorts and some black over-the-knee boots. The photo garnered over 8,000 likes.