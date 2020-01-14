‘Maxim’ Model Natalie Roser Flaunts Pert Derriere In White Leggings & Sports Bra

Natalie Roser shared a new update to her Instagram page as part of her partnership with Alo Yoga that has her 1.1 million followers going crazy over her fit physique.

On Tuesday, January 14, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself in a workout set that showcases her body, particularly her toned booty.

In the photo, Roser can be seen with her back to the camera as she leans against a low wall that faces a green park in the background. The Maxim model did not disclose her location, using the geotag line at the top to reveal that this is a paid partnership with the popular yoga brand.

Roser is rocking an all-white workout set from Alo Yoga. The sports bra features thick straps that go over her shoulders. The back has two thick structures that combine at the sides, leaving a cut out in the middle that shows a bit of skin on her back.

The blond stunner teamed her sports bra with a pair of matching yoga pants that sit high on her low back, helping accentuate the contrast between her slender midsection and her pert derriere. The leggings also hug her legs closely, showing off her toned thighs.

In her caption, she details that she is wearing the brand’s new Sport Capsule, which launched today.

Roser is looking over her right shoulder straight into the camera. She is shooting an intense look at the viewer with her lips parted into a mysterious half-smile.

Her blond hair is in a middle part and styled down in straight strands that fall over her shoulders and onto her back. Roser also appears to be wearing a little eye makeup, though her look is very much on the natural side, embracing her natural beauty.

Within just two hours of being posted, the photo has garnered more than 8,800 likes and upwards of 150 comments. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Aussie took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for Roser.

“Flawless, perfection,” one user raved.

“You look terrific in white,” replied another fan, trailing the words with red hearts and fire emoji.

Prior to posting this shot, Roser used her Instagram presence to reminisce about a recent vacation she took to the Maldives, as The Inquisitr pointed out. In the post, she shows off her insane figure once again, only this time around she is wearing a leopard-print one-piece swimsuit.