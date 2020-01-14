Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Weighs In On Amber Portwood’s Reported New Relationship

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is weighing in on Amber Portwood’s new relationship. According to a new report from The Sun, Farrah spoke to the outlet at the ThinkBIG 2020 Conference recently and it doesn’t sound like Farrah is too supportive of her former co-stars new romance.

Amber is reportedly dating a man named Dimitri Garcia who is from Belgium. He has already traveled to visit with Amber and while the two are getting to know one another, the mom-of-two reportedly doesn’t consider him her “official boyfriend.” However, despite the fact that they may not be officially dating, Farrah still doesn’t seem too supportive of the idea of Amber’s new relationship.

“I do date out of the country, I do these amazing things but I’m not having someone come from another country with no green card living with me, there’s a scary element to that,” she explained to the site.

She was also asked whether or not she still talks to her former co-stars who include Amber Portwood as well as Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell. However, it doesn’t sound like she is close to any of her former Teen Mom OG co-stars, all of whom continue to share their lives on the show.

“I still hear people are dating wrong. People are not making wise choices and that’s kind of scary for them,” she said.

While she may not agree with her former co-stars choice in relationship, some may wonder if Farrah herself is dating anyone at the moment. It turns out that the former reality television star isn’t seeing anyone currently. She told the site she is “super single and so blessed.” However, that doesn’t mean that she isn’t’ looking for love. In fact, Farrah revealed that she has turned to online dating in order to find a new romance.

“I love me some Happen, Happen is my happening app right now,” she said.

For now, though, it appears that Farrah Abraham is single.

While it may seem strange that Farrah is speaking out about Amber’s relationship, she has spoken out about her former co-stars in the past as well as some of the Teen Mom 2 drama. Last year, Farrah opened up about her thoughts on the restraining order that Jenelle Evans had filed against her estranged husband David Eason.

While Farrah Abraham is speaking out about Amber’s relationship, Amber herself has yet to confirm the news and is staying off social media so it is unclear when or even if she will speak out.