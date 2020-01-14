Cosplay Model Meg Turney Leaves Little To The Imagination By Wearing Sparkling Pasties

The cosplayer sizzled in her latest Instagram update.

On Tuesday, January 14, cosplay model Meg Turney uploaded yet another tantalizing post for her 739,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo, taken by the professional photographer known as Jono, shows the 32-year-old posing in a blue-lit room in front of what appears to be red curtains. She stood with her shoulders back and grazed her fingers along her jawline. The Twitch streamer tilted her head and looked off into the distance with her mouth slightly open.

For the photo shoot, Meg opted to go topless but adhered to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity by covering her nipples with sparkling pasties. The Instagram influencer also wore low-rise black underwear and an opened kimono jacket that had slipped off her shoulders. The revealing ensemble put her ample cleavage and toned midsection on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The social media sensation kept the sexy look relatively simple and accessorized with only a pair of fox ears manufactured by the company Little Luxies.

Meg sported a white wig and opted to wear a full face of makeup to enhance her already gorgeous features. The glamourous application included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, the expert cosplayer implored her followers to guess what she was staring at when the photo was taken.

Fans were quick to fulfill Meg’s request, with many of their guesses involving food.

“Mexican buffet. Build your own tacos, burritos, enchiladas, or simply grab a plate of nachos and salsa and enjoy. Here at TexMex R Us we let YOU be the master of your own destiny,” wrote a commenter.

“Definitely a big, fat bowl of ramen!” added a different follower.

“If I had that look on my face, there could only be one thing in front of me… a make your own taco buffet,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Many of her admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You [amaze] me just a great looking person,” gushed one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Fans seemed to love the post as it quickly racked up more than 27,000 likes.

The photo appears to have been taken at an earlier date, as Meg uploaded a similar picture in November, in which she wore the same outfit but faced away from the camera, flaunting her perky derriere. That post has been liked over 43,000 times since it was shared.