‘Playboy’ Model Antje Utgaard Dons Open Corduroy Coat & Nothing Underneath In Racy New Photo

Antje Utgaard shared a racy new update to her Instagram feed in which she shows off her famous cleavage while engaging with her 1.8 million fans in a playful caption.

On Tuesday, January 14, the American Playboy model took to the popular social media app to post a sweltering snapshot of herself wearing a revealing coat that leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

In her caption, Utgaard wrote a pickup line and encouraged her fans to do the same in the comments section. She added that the person who comes up with her favorite one will get a follow back.

“Are you a student loan? Because you have my interest,” Utgaard penned, following the pickup line with a face with stuck-out tongue and winking eye.

For the photo, Utgaard is standing in front of a wooden wall indoors somewhere in Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag she added to her post reveals.

Utgaard is rocking a corduroy coat with folded lapels in a burnt orange color that matches the earthy tone of her surroundings. The blond bombshell opted to leave the coat open at the front, revealing that she is not wearing anything else underneath. Utgaard did not indicate where her outfit is from.

While the camera only captures Utgaard from the chest up, a previous Instagram post shows that the garment is a coat and not a blazer. The earlier photo also reveals that the sultry model is also not wearing underwear under the coat.

According to the tag added to her photo and caption, the photo was captured by Studio 977, a Los Angeles-based photographer.

Utgaard accessorized her look with a multi-layered gold necklace that also goes with the earthy theme of the photo. The Wisconsin stunner has her blond hair swept over to one side and styled down in large, loose waves that cascade over her right shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest.

The model is shooting a fierce gaze at a point outside of the frame with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. Her makeup also matches the color palette of the shot, with a rust-colored lipstick and dark eye makeup the adds intensity to her gaze.

In just a couple of hours of going live, the photo has garnered nearly 12,000 likes and more than 280 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to offer their best pickup line, while others simply offered their admiration for Utgaard.

“Do you have a name? Can I call you mine?” one user chimed in.

“Is this the Hogwarts express? Because you and me are going somewhere magical,” replied another one.