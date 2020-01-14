Christina Aguilera Looks Fierce In Latex Thigh-High Boots & Pink Jumper For Latest Instagram Post

For Christina Aguilera’s latest Instagram upload, the “Ain’t No Other Man” chart-topper looks nothing short of fierce.

The blond beauty stunned in skintight latex thigh-high boots that displayed her incredible legs and proved that the singer can rock anything. She paired the boots with black fishnet tights and a long-sleeved bright pink rollneck jumper that had big red text going across it. Aguilera opted for white nail polish and applied a bold red lip. The “Genie in a Bottle” songstress accessorized herself with a mini Chanel bag and sported her locks scraped off her face in a ponytail.

In an upload consisting of two photos, Aguilera posed alone in the first. She was photographed sitting down on a blown-up black sofa with spikes. She separated her legs and placed her big in between. The “What a Girl Wants” hitmaker held one hand on her jumper and the other on the bag. Aguilera tilted her head upwards slightly and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce glance.

In the second pic attached, she appeared to be having a night out with members of her team. The “Can’t Hold Us Down” entertainer crouched down, closed her eyes, and pouted toward the camera. Her friends were all surrounded by her and smiled.

For her caption, the singer wrote “Latin night with my boys” in Spanish and put a heart emoji.

She tagged her hairstylist, Priscilla Valles, makeup artist, Etienne Ortega, and dancer, Gilbert Saldivar, in the group shot.

In the span of 23 hours, her post racked up more than 131,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be popular with her 6.5 million followers.

“Yasss mama with those boots!!” one user wrote.

“I’m in love with this outfit!” another shared, adding an eye-heart face and flame emoji.

“Look how you ate that pic up. LegendTina,” a third fan remarked.

“Omg this style & long shirt with boots I can’t even,” a fourth follower commented.

Aguilera is no stranger to wowing her fans on Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared a selfie and a video of herself within one post that has been liked over 226,000 times in a matter of days.

She rocked her blond wavy hair down and opted for a bold red lip and shimmery eyeshadow. The close-up pic didn’t display much of her attire but Aguilera appeared to be wearing a jumper with an eye-catching print in a dressing room. The video she attached saw the pop icon burst out laughing and admitting that she hates taking selfies.