Larsa Pippen Kneels On Water With Her Hands Between Her Legs In A Tiny Bikini Featuring Bodacious Cleavage

Larsa Pippen always seems to look good in whatever she wears. Last month, she sported a double denim ensemble that put her on-trend, but her most recent Instagram post was even more provocative. In fact, the Tuesday update proved that this hard-working celebrity, who likely took some time off to chill, appeared to be extra enticing while rocking a skimpy bikini.

The scene in which the 45-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member was featured was heavenly. A number of fluffy clouds filled the blue sky that met darker blue water on the horizon. In the distance, an area ripe with vegetation, including a slew of palm trees, stretched out behind her.

As she kneeled in a shallow bit of water while the tide rolled in and over a sandy base at the end of a sunny day, Larsa sat straight up while she looked at the camera through very dark sunglasses. She wore some of her long, brown locks in a high ponytail as the rest of her windblown tresses fell behind her back.

The former Real Housewives of Miami star’s outfit of choice included a skimpy bikini top with a string halter tie holding up the garment. The triangular-shaped swimsuit piece was extremely low cut, allowing Larsa’s abundant cleavage to be featured.

As she sat to the side with her head facing front while she rested on her haunches with her feet underneath her, Larsa’s long legs could be viewed. So could one side of her enviable booty, thanks in part due to the cut of the racy bikini bottoms. Her flat tummy was seen as the star rested both arms in between her legs.

Within about half an hour of going live, Larsa’s most recent social media post earned plenty of attention from among her 1.8 million Instagram followers. More than 9,800 fans pushed “like” on the update, with 150 others adding comments.

Some didn’t use their words, instead chiming in using various emoji, including red hearts, flames, water drops, and heart-eye faces.

Others wrote out their feelings, with many addressing the post’s caption. These folks spoke up by saying what two other people he or she would choose if the trio happened to be stuck in the middle of nowhere.

“You and my wife,” answered one fan.

“My two hottest friends obvs,” remarked a second Instagram user.

“U and a clone of u,” stated a third admirer, who added a crying-laughing face emoji.

“You and Kourtney Kardashian,” said a fourth follower.