‘Playboy’ Model Brennah Black Shows Off Perfect Bottom In Thong & Lacy Black Lingerie

Brennah Black is dropping jaws in the most recent photo that was shared on her wildly popular page. As those who follow the Playboy model on social media know, Black has never been shy when it comes to showing off her amazing figure in some of the sexiest lingerie. In the most recent photo that was posted for her fans, the beauty stunned in an all-black number.

In the sexy shot, the model geo-tagged her location at the Sheats-Goldstein Residence in Los Angeles. There, she struck a pose against a big, stone pillar, facing her back toward the camera. She left virtually nothing to the imagination in a lacy black lingerie set that featured sheer tights that hit at her thigh and a thong underneath, exposing her pert derrière. The top of the ensemble was also sheer and connected to the bottoms with just a thin string.

For the occasion, the beauty wore her long, blond locks down and curled in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. In the caption of the post, the model posed a question for her followers, asking them what their favorite word is. Even though the shot has only been live for a short time, it’s earned her plenty of attention from her loyal fans.

So far, the photo has amassed over 15,000 likes in addition to well over 500 comments. Some of Black’s followers took to the comments section to let her know that she looked stunning while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more commented on the caption, letting her know what their favorite word is while a handful more were left speechless and used their choice of emoji rather than words.

“Gorgeous, you truly fit that word, you are beyond gorgeous and amazingly sexy,” one fan gushed, adding a series of heart and heart-eye emoji.

“My favorite word is Ubiquitous! Love the way is sounds, followed closely by Phantasmagorical! Such a good word,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Lingerie, haha. You are always incredible sexy!!” complimented a third follower, along with a few smiley face emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model stunned in another smoking hot ensemble. In that scorching shot, the model left virtually nothing to the imagination, showing off her flawless figure in a sheer black bodysuit that fit her like a glove and hugged all of her womanly curves. That post also proved popular, racking up over 23,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments.