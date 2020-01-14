Military Wife Kayla Moody Highlights Her Booty In Skintight Leggings & A Revealing Crop Top

Kayla Moody highlighted her booty in some tight leggings for her most recent Instagram photo. The “proud military wife” shared the stunning shot with her followers on Tuesday.

In the racy snapshot, Kayla displayed all of her curves in the black form-fitting pants. The model paired the bottoms with a light-colored, off-the-shoulder crop top. The ensemble flaunted her more than ample bust, flat tummy, tiny waist, lean legs, and her perky derrière.

Kayla wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder. Her bangs covered part of her face as she gave a sultry stare into the camera.

The Instagram hottie donned a natural makeup look for the photo, rocking sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added to the application with some shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose and under eyes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a soft pink tint on her full lips.

Kayla stood outside of her white car with the door open as she leaned inside the vehicle a bit with her back arched to push out her backside. In the background of the photo, a wooded area can be seen. In the caption of the shot, the model wished her fans a good day.

Many of Kayla’s over 618,000 followers went wild for the picture, clicking the “like” button over 13,000 times while leaving more than 370 comments within the first seven hours after it was uploaded to the platform.

“So hot you can melt all the snow up here,” one of Kayla’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Absolutely beautiful. To the man who invented stretchy pants…. THANK YOU!!!!” another adoring fan remarked.

“Love those black leggings they look good on you, you should wear them more often in photo shoots [sic],” a third social media user gushed.

“Awesome babe. You motivate to keep me happy so I’m not always sad,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just one day before her black leggings post, Kayla stunned her fans when she posed in a very revealing leopard-print thong bathing suit. The one-piece left very little to the imagination as the model again put her booty on full display for her loyal followers.

That post also proved to be popular among Kayla’s fans. To date, the sexy snap has racked up over 14,000 likes and more than 400 comments for the busty bombshell.