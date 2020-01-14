‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Shows Off Rocking Gym Body In New Photo

Earlier this month, Leah Messer revealed that she was going to start her year off right with the Flat Tummy app. Now, the mom of three is updating fans with her progress with a new Instagram photo showing off her gym body, and there is no doubt the reality show star looks fantastic.

In the photo, the Teen Mom 2 star is wearing black workout pants, a berry-colored shirt, and pink workout shoes. She is wearing her long brown hair down and straightened. She has her manicured hand placed on a workout ball that is sitting beside her on the mat. Also beside her is a water bottle and a weight. She is smiling for the photo. In the caption, she reveals that she is “totally obsessed” with the new app and the workouts that it provides.

“I’ve been using @flattummyapp for a little over a week and I’m totally obsessed with it! Not gonna lie, I usually fall off this stuff after the first few days,” Leah wrote, adding a laughing emoji that is also crying and the hashtag “#ad” to the caption. “But these workouts take less than 30 mins, no equipment required.. so I don’t even have to leave the house.”

The photo had over 15,000 likes from Leah’s many Instagram followers and plenty of supportive comments from them as well.

Ready to start on 2020 goals? Download the 12 Month Plan NOW and get 6 months FREE! @FlatTummyApp pic.twitter.com/2bRjcUny3x — Leah D. Messer (@TM2LeahDawn) January 14, 2020

“I love the dark hair,” one fan commented.

Another revealed that they missed the mom of three having blond hair.

Another comment read, “You are absolutely beautiful!”

Not all fans were on board with Leah’s promotion, though.

“You have resorted to ads now too? [sad face emoji] You are beautiful and already thin,” another fan commented.

This isn’t the first time, though, that fans have spoken out and not supported Leah promoting weight loss. Earlier this month, she shared a photo of herself sitting on a couch talking about the plan. Some fans accused Leah of “preying” on people who may have “insecurities.” Despite the negative comments on the post, Leah did not respond to any of them.

Some fans left negative comments on her new photo as well, but Leah has yet to respond to any of the comments. It is hard to say if she will, though. She also took to Twitter to share the photo, where she also faced some backlash from her fans. However, Leah didn’t respond to any of the negativity on Twitter, either.