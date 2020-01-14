Kinsey Wolanski Nearly Spills Out Of Tiny Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun

Model Kinsey Wolanski was a sight to behold in her latest Instagram share. The beauty looked gorgeous as she soaked up the sun in a tiny bikini that could hardly contain her assets.

The photo showed the beauty on a beach. The geotag for the post said that she was somewhere on Laguna Beach in California. She sat on a large rock, and part of the ocean rolling ashore could be seen behind her.

Kinsey’s bikini was about as small as it could get. The top had classic triangle-style cups and the bottoms were nothing more than a small triangle of fabric. With clear straps on the top and bottom, it left little to the imagination. The top also looked like it might have been a size too small for the stunner’s voluptuous chest. One wrong move might have caused the blond bombshell an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

Kinsey leaned back on her hands for the snap, putting her cleavage on display. The pose not only gave her followers a nice shot of side boob, it also showed off her underboob. Along with flaunting her ample chest, Kinsey also put her flat abs on display. The thin straps dug into the skin on her sides, calling attention to her curvy hips. The stunner looked to be enjoying a moment of bliss as she smiled and turned her head to the side.

The model’s hair was parted on the side and fell in loose waves over one shoulder. Her eyes were closed, revealing a shimmery bronze shadow on her eyelids. Her makeup also included thick lashes, a bit of blush on the apples of her cheeks and a nude shade on her lips. She wore a pale pink color on her nails.

In the caption, she said she was feeling healthy.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the picture.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” one enamored fan said.

“Wowww You look amazing,” wrote a second admirer.

“you shine like a star,” gushed a third follower.

“You look insanely good,” a fourth commenter said.

Kinsey has a knack for looking marvelous. Judging from her Instagram page, she seems to prefer wearing bikinis. She recently put her curves on display in a cute polkadot swimsuit that got lots of love from her fans. When she’s not in a bathing suit, her fans can count on her wearing something that has plenty of sex appeal.