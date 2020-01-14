Bulgarian Fitness Model Yanita Yancheva Flaunts Killer Curves In White Bikini

Yanita Yancheva shared a new update to her Instagram page in which she shows off her killer physique to her 1.6 million fans as she promotes a brand of fitness supplements.

On Tuesday, January 14, the Bulgarian fitness model took to the popular social media app to post a snapshot of herself in a bikini that puts her toned abs and legs front and center. In the photo, Yancheva is posing next to a large black container of shake powder by Rule One Protein, in addition to a carton of almond milk and a cup. As per her Instagram bio, Yancheva represents the brand as a model and ambassador, so it is not unusual for her to promote its products on her page.

Yancheva is rocking a white two-piece bathing suit with a top that features short sleeves. In addition, the top also boasts a plunging neckline that dips into her chest, putting her ample cleavage on display. The top also has a twisted front, which adds detail to the suit.

The blond bombshell teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms that feature the same twisted details on the side straps. The bottoms sit high on Yancheva’s side, helping accentuate her full, wide hips while leaving her insanely toned abs in full evidence. The bikini also boasts high-cut legs, showcasing the strong muscles of her groin area and thighs.

Yancheva did not disclose the brand of her bathing suit or the model.

For the photo, Yancheva is facing she camera as she leans against the kitchen counter. The mother of one is shooting a coquettish look at the viewer as she smiles for the camera. She is wearing her blond tresses in a middle part and styled down in natural waves that fall over her shoulders. Yancheva also has one black liner and mascara, which brings out the baby blue color of her eyes.

The post turned out to be pretty popular with Yancheva’s following. In just a few hours of being published, the photo has garnered more than 32,600 likes and upwards of 130 comments, promising to continue to rake in interactions as the day progresses.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Yancheva’s beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Yeeeez,” one user raved, trailing the message with a double pink heart emoji.

“Goddess,” replied another user, including a red rose emoji at the end of the comment.

“Utterly GORGEOUS… Have a wonderful tuesday goddess,” a third fan wished her, adding a heart-eyes emoji and fire after the words.