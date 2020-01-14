Lizzo Finally Reveals What Is In That Infamous Tiny Bag And It’s Hilarious

Lizzo may be stepping away from Twitter to avoid the trolls, but that doesn’t mean that her Instagram account is suffering. The Grammy-nominated star posted a hilarious video showing her fans exactly what she keeps in her teeny, tiny little purse.

In the video, which was originally posted to TikTok, Lizzo wears a black and white bodysuit with a hot pink harness strapped on top while standing in front of a kitchen counter. She propped up a tiny lavender bag by Jacquemus that has been spotted on the wrists of fashionistas everywhere before revealing what she keeps in a bag that scarcely looks big enough for a smartphone.

Off-screen, a voice asks Lizzo if she can lend her a pencil.

“You know I got you,” she said while pulling out a pencil in a decidedly Mary Poppins-like moment.

“Where’s the remote?” the person off-screen asks before the singer busts out a giant black remote control.

“B***c, I’m hungry, you want some chips?” Lizzo says as she pulls out a can of potato chips.

If that didn’t seem like that would be enough to fill the bag, Lizzo mused that she needed a drink before magically pulling out an entire bottle of wine, screwing off the cap, and to take a swig.

When asked if she knew what she was wearing that night, Lizzo reached deep into her minuscule bag to tug out a full-length, acid-green lace dress. She held it up to her body and said “I was thinking about this.”

There was one more thing tucked in the bottom of her endless bag, and the chart-topping songstress reached in to tug out a long, dark weave, exclaiming “I don’t have room for this in my bag!”

The funny video comes just days after the star tweeted that she couldn’t deal with the number of haters on Twitter any longer and she was going to step away for a bit, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Yeah I can’t do this Twitter sh*t no more.. too many trolls,” Lizzo wrote. “I’ll be back when I feel like it.”

Lizzo has faced more than her share of criticism on the social media site after people have used the platform to shame her for her weight.

“Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America. Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are. Unfortunately, many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease,” said one critic.

While Lizzo has never hesitated to shoot back at those who feel the need to talk about her, for the time being, she is giving the Twitter drama a rest.